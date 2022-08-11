Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Fewer storms in Central Florida forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some drier air across Central Florida, leading to lower rain chances for the next couple of days. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect a 30% coverage of rain on Monday and a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday in...
click orlando
Florida targets UCF professors arguments on race instruction law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
click orlando
Rain chances on the rise in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a little bit more moisture in the atmosphere, which will gradually increase rain chances over the next few days. Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday in the Orlando area, with a high in the low to mid-90s. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando
Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
click orlando
Thousands of students head back to class in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin was at the school bus depot on Monday in Volusia County and while she greeted bus drivers back, she explained just how the district is managing staff shortages. Balgobin said the district needs over 200 teachers and eight school bus drivers.
click orlando
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
click orlando
Kirkman Road blocked after bicyclist dies in Orlando crash, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A bicyclist died after being involved in a crash in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 8:27 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Kirkman Road south of Washington Street. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’ Brevard sheriff berates woman on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Huey Magoo’s announces grand opening of downtown Orlando location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Lake Mary-based chain Huey Magoo’s is getting ready for the grand opening of its latest restaurant in downtown Orlando. The restaurant, located at 342 N. Orange Ave., is set to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO...
click orlando
‘We don’t want that to be our reputation:’ Orlando considers new safety ordinance for downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – After more than an hour of discussion, Monday, city commissioners unanimously passed the first reading of a new ordinance aimed at reducing crime downtown. It comes more than 2 weeks after police say seven people were hurt in downtown Orlando after a fight led to gunfire near Wall Street and Orange Avenue.
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
click orlando
🏠Here’s where Orlando ranks among U.S. cities with fastest selling homes
Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. For comparison, the typical home took twice as long to sell in the summer of 2017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Recycled election signs to be turned into ‘Fuelcubes,’ Winter Park officials say
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The city of Winter Park is asking residents to recycle election signs and stands for the primary and midterm elections, saying they can be turned into an alternative energy source. According to the city, the recycling initiative will prevent signs from ending up in a...
click orlando
Metro Orlando’s median home price falls for first time in 6 months
ORLANDO, Fla. – The median home price in Orlando fell for the first time in six months and the inventory of homes for sale jumped again, according to the latest report from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. The report for July shows the median home price for the Metro...
click orlando
Man found shot in middle of Orlando road, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Monday in an Orlando roadway, according to police. Orlando police said officers were called around 12:25 a.m. to the 5000 block of Signal Hill Road, east of North Pine Hills Road, and found the man lying on the street.
click orlando
‘I have 100% confidence in our deputies:’ Orange County sheriff talks school safety, new SRO training
ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida’s public school districts will be back tomorrow for the first full week of classes, and campus safety continues to be paramount. Following the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, law enforcement leaders have been rolling out new ways to prevent and respond to an active shooter on campus.
click orlando
Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
click orlando
Belleview man, 62, struck and killed crossing Orange County roadway, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was struck and killed early Saturday as he attempted to cross Orange Blossom Trail in Holden Heights, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, 62, of Belleview, was walking west to east across northbound lanes — north of Holden Avenue — when he was struck at 3:19 a.m. by the front of an SUV driven by a 29-year-old Orlando woman, troopers said.
click orlando
Another section of new Wekiva Parkway opens in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is opening another set of lanes on the new Wekiva Parkway on Monday, completing the connection with State Road 46. The southbound lanes, which move west on this portion of the elevated toll road, are complete from Orange Boulevard to...
click orlando
2 critically injured when fire truck, pickup collide on US-1 in Brevard
MIMS, Fla. – Four people, including three firefighters, were injured late Sunday when a Brevard County fire truck and a pickup truck collided, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 1 at Burkholm Road in Mims. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’ Brevard sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog...
Comments / 0