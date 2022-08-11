ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Fewer storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some drier air across Central Florida, leading to lower rain chances for the next couple of days. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect a 30% coverage of rain on Monday and a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday in...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida targets UCF professors arguments on race instruction law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Rain chances on the rise in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a little bit more moisture in the atmosphere, which will gradually increase rain chances over the next few days. Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday in the Orlando area, with a high in the low to mid-90s. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Thousands of students head back to class in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin was at the school bus depot on Monday in Volusia County and while she greeted bus drivers back, she explained just how the district is managing staff shortages. Balgobin said the district needs over 200 teachers and eight school bus drivers.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Kirkman Road blocked after bicyclist dies in Orlando crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A bicyclist died after being involved in a crash in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 8:27 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Kirkman Road south of Washington Street. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’ Brevard sheriff berates woman on...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Huey Magoo’s announces grand opening of downtown Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lake Mary-based chain Huey Magoo’s is getting ready for the grand opening of its latest restaurant in downtown Orlando. The restaurant, located at 342 N. Orange Ave., is set to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🏠Here’s where Orlando ranks among U.S. cities with fastest selling homes

Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. For comparison, the typical home took twice as long to sell in the summer of 2017.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Metro Orlando’s median home price falls for first time in 6 months

ORLANDO, Fla. – The median home price in Orlando fell for the first time in six months and the inventory of homes for sale jumped again, according to the latest report from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. The report for July shows the median home price for the Metro...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found shot in middle of Orlando road, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Monday in an Orlando roadway, according to police. Orlando police said officers were called around 12:25 a.m. to the 5000 block of Signal Hill Road, east of North Pine Hills Road, and found the man lying on the street.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Belleview man, 62, struck and killed crossing Orange County roadway, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was struck and killed early Saturday as he attempted to cross Orange Blossom Trail in Holden Heights, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, 62, of Belleview, was walking west to east across northbound lanes — north of Holden Avenue — when he was struck at 3:19 a.m. by the front of an SUV driven by a 29-year-old Orlando woman, troopers said.
BELLEVIEW, FL
click orlando

Another section of new Wekiva Parkway opens in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is opening another set of lanes on the new Wekiva Parkway on Monday, completing the connection with State Road 46. The southbound lanes, which move west on this portion of the elevated toll road, are complete from Orange Boulevard to...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 critically injured when fire truck, pickup collide on US-1 in Brevard

MIMS, Fla. – Four people, including three firefighters, were injured late Sunday when a Brevard County fire truck and a pickup truck collided, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 1 at Burkholm Road in Mims. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’ Brevard sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog...
MIMS, FL

