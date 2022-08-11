Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
wegotthiscovered.com
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reveals Reaction to Marvel's Multiverse Plans
Rick and Morty is gearing up to hit Adult Swim next month with the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and the co-creator behind it all has opened up about how Marvel and other projects are also tackling the idea of the multiverse! The multiverse concept was built into the Adult Swim original animated series' core as a great vehicle for stories and jokes, but soon became a huge part of the storytelling for the series heading into the sixth season. Over the years the multiverse concept has been picking up steam with companies like Disney and their Marvel Studios projects, and series co-creator Justin Roiland has some thoughts about it.
HBO Max Has Reportedly Cancelled Yet Another DC Project
Just last week, it was revealed completely out of the blue that Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, has been cancelled, and won’t release on any platform. At the time, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed (via TheWrap) that this was nothing to do with Grace’s performance, but a “strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max”.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s when ‘House of the Dragons’ releases in each time zone
HBO Max’s fresh attempt to maintain the fervor that surrounded Game of Thrones at the height of its popularity is set for release at the end of August, and fans aren’t sure what to expect. The show that inspired HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon was a...
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
Ahead Of Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa Recalls His Honest Reaction When Zack Snyder Offered Him The Role Of The DC Hero
Jason Momoa reflects on nabbing the role of Aquaman back in 2014 ahead of its upcoming sequel.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tanjiro's Wildest Look to Life
One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for Tanjiro Kamado's big return in the third season by sharing a whole new take on one of the young fighters' most brutal look in the series yet! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it saw Tanjiro taking on some of the toughest opponents in the series yet. With the demons ramping up their efforts to match the Demon Slayers' efforts, Tanjiro needed to grow quickly in order to have any chance of surviving his fights.
Apparently Warner Bros. Wanted To Bring A Major DC Crossover Event And More To The DCEU Before The Discovery Merger
Before Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, there were reportedly plans for the DCEU to adapt a major DC crossover event, among other projects.
ComicBook
The CW Is Getting a New Owner
The CW Television Network is about to have a new corporate parent. News broke on Monday that Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., will acquire a 75% stake in the network after six months of negotiations. Current corporate co-owners Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will each maintain a 12.5% interest in the channel, and Nexstar will continue to order original programming from both company's television divisions, as well as elsewhere. The CW's current CEO, Mark Pedowitz, will remain in that position after the deal is finalized, which is expected to happen in Q3 2022.
ComicBook
Pennyworth Adds Batman to the Title in New Season 3 Trailer
The DC TV series starring Batman's faithful butler is getting a name change. Warner Bros. Television unveiled the Season 3 trailer for Pennyworth, which follows the exploits of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) after he signs on to work for billionaires Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Wayne (Emma Paetz). Pennyworth originally aired on EPIX, but is making the move to HBO Max for its third season. The new network isn't the only change being made, as WBT has decided to give the show's title a facelift by adding Batman's recognizable name to it. According to IGN, the Alfred-centric show will now be known as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.
ComicBook
What Does the Sale of The CW to Nexstar Mean for Superman & Lois?
On Monday, news broke that Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., will acquire a 75 percent stake in The CW after six months of negotiations. The deal, which will see current co-owners Paramount and Warner Bros. Discover maintain a 12.5 percent interest each, is expected to finalize in Q3 2022. As part of the announcement, it was noted that The CW will be profitable by 2025 with new programming strategies, though Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will continue to produce scripted originals for the network "primarily" for 2022-2023 — the upcoming television season.
Complex
Jamie Foxx Says He Specifically Wanted to Star Alongside Dave Franco in Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ and It Paid Off
Jamie Foxx lives to entertain, and that was exactly his goal with Day Shift. His range as an actor is impressive—who else can effortlessly go from Oscar-winning biopics to vampire-hunting action flicks? The vampire genre has been around since the beginning of time and with Day Shift, Foxx has teamed up with costar, Dave Franco, to deliver a fresh, fun iteration that is sure to provide fans of these styles of films with the kind of bloody gore and excitement they adore.
ComicBook
HBO Max Lays off 14% of Staff
Monday, HBO Max parted with a substantial amount of its workforce due to corporate restructuring. In a report from Deadline, the streamer ended up letting go of roughly 14-percent of its workforce, or 70 employees in total. The trade obtained a memo sent to remaining staff members courtesy of chief creative officer Casey Bloys, where the executive explained the company's decisions.
wegotthiscovered.com
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Daredevil is a "Very Much Planned" New Version (Exclusive)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to bring Charlie Cox back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the actor appear as Matt Murdock. In the She-Hulk show, Matt Murdock will be suited up as Daredevil in an updated costume which has new colors added to the design from the previous Daredevil seasons, and the personality of the character seems to also be getting some new shades. While speaking to ComicBook.com in exclusive interviews coming to the Phase Zero YouTube channel this week, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao would not officially rule on whether or not Cox's role is a continuation of the Daredevil stories or a variant with a fresh take but they did share their excitement to show new sides of a character fans got to know in the dark and gritty series.
