She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to bring Charlie Cox back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the actor appear as Matt Murdock. In the She-Hulk show, Matt Murdock will be suited up as Daredevil in an updated costume which has new colors added to the design from the previous Daredevil seasons, and the personality of the character seems to also be getting some new shades. While speaking to ComicBook.com in exclusive interviews coming to the Phase Zero YouTube channel this week, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao would not officially rule on whether or not Cox's role is a continuation of the Daredevil stories or a variant with a fresh take but they did share their excitement to show new sides of a character fans got to know in the dark and gritty series.

TV SERIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO