Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
Real News Network

Chicago teachers suspect Mayor Lightfoot tried to fire them for opposing a new scrapyard

Two weeks ago, Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, two teachers at George Washington High School on the Southeast Side of Chicago, were on the verge of losing their jobs. In what Chicago Teachers Union officers suspect was an act of retaliation from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Public Schools recommended that Bianchi and Stark be fired for their involvement in the student-, teacher-, and community-led effort to stop the relocation of the General Iron metal shredder from the wealthy Northside neighborhood of Lincoln Park to a site half a mile from their school. With the union and their community behind them, though, the Chicago Board of Education issued a stunning rejection of Chicago Public Schools officials’ recommendation to fire the two teachers. In this mini-cast, we talk to Bianchi and Stark about the struggle to stop General Iron and the importance of teachers serving the needs of their communities.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
NBC Chicago

Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots

"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Maywood Aug. 12, Hillside Man Fatally Shot In Chicago

Sunday, August 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Community members are mourning two Proviso Township residents who were fatally shot in two separate incidents that occurred within the last several weeks. The most recent homicide happened on Aug. 12, at...
MAYWOOD, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Men Killed in Far South Side Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after three pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning. According to authorities, four men were walking in the 7000 block of South Jeffery in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood at approximately 5 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound at the location.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Is Bears' Roquan Smith Alleged Agent Is Saint Omni?

Who is Roquan Smith's alleged agent Saint Omni? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the NFL Managing Council sent out a league wide memo warning teams that one "Saint Omni" has claimed to be representation for Roquan Smith in seeking out trades from other teams. In the memo,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

