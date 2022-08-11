Read full article on original website
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot remains confident despite emergence of yet another challenger in mayoral race
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scoffing at new challenger Sophia King saying that she would immediately get rid of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown if she’s elected mayor.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
NBC Chicago
What We Know So Far About the Shooting Outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
A chaotic and frightening scene took place Sunday evening at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, about 45 miles north of Chicago, when, according to police, gunshots were fired in the parking lot near the theme park's entrance. According to police, three were hurt in the incident at the crowded...
Real News Network
Chicago teachers suspect Mayor Lightfoot tried to fire them for opposing a new scrapyard
Two weeks ago, Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, two teachers at George Washington High School on the Southeast Side of Chicago, were on the verge of losing their jobs. In what Chicago Teachers Union officers suspect was an act of retaliation from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Public Schools recommended that Bianchi and Stark be fired for their involvement in the student-, teacher-, and community-led effort to stop the relocation of the General Iron metal shredder from the wealthy Northside neighborhood of Lincoln Park to a site half a mile from their school. With the union and their community behind them, though, the Chicago Board of Education issued a stunning rejection of Chicago Public Schools officials’ recommendation to fire the two teachers. In this mini-cast, we talk to Bianchi and Stark about the struggle to stop General Iron and the importance of teachers serving the needs of their communities.
Dramatic Video Captures ‘Playpen' Incident That Badly Injured 2 Women on Lake Michigan
New cell phone video shows the harrowing moment when a boat backed into a group of people who were floating in the “Playpen” on Lake Michigan, severely injuring two women in the process. The video, shot by NBC 5 viewer Justin Jachimiec, shows the boat backing into a...
Chicago Police Search for Driver Who Raced Toward Group in South Shore, Fatally Injuring 3 People
Chicago police continued to search for the driver of a silver sedan who raced toward a group of people in the street early Sunday, killing three of them and injuring a fourth person. The force of the impact hurled three of the victims down the 7000 block of South Jeffery...
Bud Billiken Parade draws thousands to South King Drive in Bronzeville
Thousands turned out for the 93rd annual Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. Honorary Grand Marshal Brig. Gen. Rodney Boyd of the Illinois National Guard said it’s exciting to participate in the parade.
Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots
"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
Ruse Thefts Reported at Downtown Businesses Along Michigan Avenue: Chicago Police
Chicago police are alerting businesses of reported ruse thefts in which a man claims to be inspecting carbon monoxide meters and then demands money for supposed services rendered, according to authorities. Two separate incidents were reported at the following times and locations:. 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 300 block...
Bond set at $1M for man charged in Chicago police-involved shooting on Near West Side
A judge set bond for a man charged in a Chicago police-involved in shooting at $1 million.
Shooting in Parking Lot of Six Flags Great America Injures 3, Sends Panicked Guests Running
A summer evening Sunday at an amusement park in a northern Chicago suburb turned frightening after gunshots rang out in the parking lot, drawing a massive police presence and creating a chaotic scene for hundreds of guests. According to authorities, three people were hurt during the incident, with two sustaining...
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
vfpress.news
Man Fatally Shot In Maywood Aug. 12, Hillside Man Fatally Shot In Chicago
Sunday, August 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Community members are mourning two Proviso Township residents who were fatally shot in two separate incidents that occurred within the last several weeks. The most recent homicide happened on Aug. 12, at...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police brass will divert cops from neighborhoods to secure film sets, emails say
Days after someone threw a suspected explosive device onto a downtown film set, at least two Chicago police commanders are being ordered to take cops from patrol duties to sit on TV and movie production locations Friday and Saturday, according to CPD emails shared with CWBChicago. One of the affected...
New data shows Chicago's most empty schools
The new school year for Chicago Public Schools students begins in a little over a week, but new data shows many classrooms will be far from filled. 15th Ward alderman and mayoral candidate Ray Lopez talks more about the city's empty schools.
Chicago crime: Police warn Northwest Side residents of ruse burglaries targeting seniors
Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents about "ruse burglaries" targeting senior citizens.
Chicago boat accident in 'Playpen' leaves 2 in serious condition, fire officials say
Two women were hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after a boating incident in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen."
3 Men Killed in Far South Side Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after three pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning. According to authorities, four men were walking in the 7000 block of South Jeffery in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood at approximately 5 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound at the location.
Who Is Bears' Roquan Smith Alleged Agent Is Saint Omni?
Who is Roquan Smith's alleged agent Saint Omni? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the NFL Managing Council sent out a league wide memo warning teams that one "Saint Omni" has claimed to be representation for Roquan Smith in seeking out trades from other teams. In the memo,...
NBC Chicago
