ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Culcleasure joins Chittenden Central Senate race; Mahnke files for recount

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tvYw_0hE1zfa400
Infinite Culcleasure, left, and Erhard Mahnke. File photo by Bob LoCicero/VTDigger and courtesy photo

Former Burlington mayoral candidate Infinite Culcleasure has joined the state Senate race as an independent in the Chittenden County Central district. The slate of Democratic candidates is still unsettled as Erhard Mahnke officially requested a recount Thursday.

“Redistricting has made campaigning accessible for independent candidates such as myself,” Culcleasure said in an interview Thursday.

The new three-seat district is made up of Burlington's New and Old North Ends, Winooski, a sliver of Colchester, all of Essex Junction and parts of Essex town. Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, is the only incumbent.

Get Final Reading delivered to your inbox.

Sign up free for our insider's guide to the statehouse.

Culcleasure said he feels his chances are good given the lack of incumbents, though he noted that Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky, P/D-Essex, who finished second to Baruth, is well known. “It felt like an opportunity,” he said.

Culcleasure made a bid for Burlington mayor in 2018, running as an independent. He earned 16% of the vote, finishing third to incumbent Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, and Carina Driscoll, a Progressive.

A Burlington resident and parent of a 4-year-old, Culcleasure said he is a community organizer with grassroots and lobbying experience. His priorities include improving public engagement, literacy and education, and housing issues affecting Vermont renters and homeowners.

Meanwhile, Mahnke said that his attorney, John Franco, filed for a recount Thursday afternoon.

Mahnke finished just two votes behind Martine Gulick, according to unofficial Associated Press results. The Democratic candidates are vying to clinch the third spot on the November ballot.

Baruth and Vyhovsky secured the first two spots with 5,710 and 5,140 votes, respectively. Gulick finished with 3,949, and Mahnke with 3,947. Dawn Ellis finished fifth with 3,329.

The petition for recount filed Thursday notes that Mahnke was informed Aug. 10 that official results may not be available for a week and that the unofficial results show a two-vote difference.

According to Vermont law, state Senate candidates can request recounts “if the difference between the number of votes cast for a winning candidate and the number of votes cast for a losing candidate is two percent or less of the total votes cast for all the candidates for an office, divided by the number of persons to be elected.”

“This margin is .0002718 as calculated under 17 V.S.A § 2602(a)(1), within the 2% threshold entitling Mr. Mahnke to a recount,” Franco wrote in the Aug. 11 letter filed in Superior Court in Burlington.

2022 Election Briefs

  • Bernie Sanders endorses David Zuckerman’s bid for lieutenant governor (August 1, 6:14 pm)
  • 2nd poll shows Becca Balint well ahead of Molly Gray (August 1, 5:15 pm)
  • VTDigger launches printable, multilingual primary voting resources (July 20, 11:24 am)

Missing out on the latest scoop? Sign up for Final Reading for a rundown on the day's news in the Legislature.

Did you know VTDigger is a nonprofit?

Our journalism is made possible by member donations. If you value what we do, please contribute and help keep this vital resource accessible to all.

Send us your thoughts

VTDigger is now accepting letters to the editor. For information about our guidelines, and access to the letter form, please click here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
Burlington, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Elections
City
Winooski, VT
City
Chittenden, VT
City
Essex Junction, VT
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miro Weinberger
Person
Becca Balint
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
John Franco
Business Insider

RESULTS: Trump-backed Leora Levy prevails in GOP primary Senate race and will face Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November

Connecticut held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Decision Desk HQ called the GOP Senate primary for Leora Levy on Tuesday night. In November, she'll face off against incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal. The races and the stakes:. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Leora Levy took...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad sworn in as newest member of Congress

WASHINGTON - Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the U.S. House, giving the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can't afford to lose more than four votes on close issues like their flagship climate change and health care bill.Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a ceremonial photo op afterward with a smiling Finstad, who was surrounded by members of his large family, including his wife, Jackie, and their seven children."It's a special day for us to welcome a new member of Congress, Mr. Finstad, and his beautiful family," Pelosi said. "As I said...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#State Senate#Chittenden Central Senate#Infinite Culcleasure#Democratic#Statehouse
POLITICO

Dems start to move on Mar-a-Lago

After the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last Monday, many vocal Republicans were quick to rally around Trump — and fundraise off of it. Comparatively, it hasn’t caught on as a big talking point for Democratic candidates. But some are starting to broach the topic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Contested state legislative primaries reach highest point in five election cycles

Voters have been making more decisions in state legislative primaries this year than at any point in the past five election cycles. The number of contested state legislative primaries reached a high mark this year with 2,349 contested primaries representing 21% of all possible primaries, both the largest number and percentage of contested primaries compared to the preceding four election cycles.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday

Alaska voters get their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary in which the top four vote-getters will advance to November's general election. The special election and regular primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and lieutenant governor and state legislative seats are on opposite sides of a two-sided ballot. It could take until Aug. 31 to know the winner of the special election. The three candidates...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Badger State battles

It’s taken no time for Wisconsin’s gubernatorial and senatorial elections to heat up, as both parties gear up for a tough battle. A new ad from Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels typifies how Republicans want to keep the pressure up on Gov. Tony Evers and the Democrats — by keeping the focus on Biden and the economy.
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Factbox-Three Key Races in Wyoming, Alaska Midterm Election Primaries

(Reuters) - Voters in Wyoming and Alaska will pick candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in primaries and a special election on Tuesday, in another test of former President Donald Trump's influence in the Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms. Following are three key races:. WYOMING...
ALASKA STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy