Troy Carpenter
Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Ted A. Easterday
SOUTH WHITLEY – Ted A. Easterday, 83, of South Whitley, died peacefully at his home in the company of family at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Born on Aug. 16, 1938, in Larwill, he was the only child of the late Clarence P. and Esther Hartman Easterday. Growing up in the South Whitley area, he graduated from South Whitley High School in 1956. He then attended Western Michigan University; deciding that college was not for him, he returned to South Whitley and began his work career.
Jonathan ‘Craig’ Fannin
NORTH WEBSTER – Jonathan "Craig" Fannin, 48, formerly of the North Webster area, died Aug. 2, 2022, in his home in Osceola. He was born May 9, 1974, in Muncie, to Rodney D. Fannin and Theresa C. Carnes Tapley. Arrangements are entrusted to Owen Family Funeral Home of North...
Pattie S. Younce
Pattie S. Younce, 86, Warsaw and previously of Bourbon, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending, entrusted to Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Laura Lee Saldana
Laura Lee Method Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. She was born in Alexandria, Va., on Feb. 15, 1956, to Donald Method and Patricia Addair. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Laura. Per Laura’s wishes, no public services will be held.
Arbutus Irene McCane
Arbutus Irene McCane, 75, died Aug. 12, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Arrangements have been entrusted to Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Grant Challenge Success For Miller Sunset Pavilion Fireplace
WINONA LAKE - Donors’ contributions are helping to make an ice skating rink in Kosciusko County a reality. On Monday, a ribbon-cutting was held at the Miller Sunset Pavilion fireplace to celebrate the donors who helped match the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority through the CreatINg Places grant program. The Patronicity program offered $50,000 in matching funds, but only if a total of $50,000 was raised in community support, according to a news release from the Pavilion Committee.
inkfreenews.com
Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney
SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
Public Occurrences 08.16.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:56 a.m. Sunday - Sabrina Danielle Whitaker, 28, of 1736 W. CR 1200S, Silver Lake, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more. Bond: $700. • 11:56 a.m....
More Details Released On Saturday's Two-Vehicle Accident
More information was released Monday about Saturday’s two-vehicle collision on Ind. 15 in Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 9:34 p.m. Saturday, WPD was called to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Ind. 15 and Gilliam Drive, Warsaw. Upon arrival to the scene,...
Diane Rita Weisser
Diane Rita Weisser, age 80, and a resident of Syracuse, passed away quietly on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. Her health had been complicated but she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born Diane Rita Cory on June 13, 1942, in Warsaw, Diane was the...
Golf fundraiser remembers the Delphi Daughters
For the sixth year, community members came together to make sure Liberty German and Abigail Williams are not forgotten.
Deadline Nearing For TWF’s ‘Memories Of The Watershed’ Contest
Preserving the lakes and streams of the Upper Tippecanoe Watershed for the future of our region is important to The Watershed Foundation. And, in honor of their 25th anniversary, they are hoping to preserve the memories of those in our watershed as well. As part of their 25th anniversary celebration,...
LARE Grants To Benefit 25 Lake And Stream Projects
Twenty Indiana counties will receive funds for improving local bodies of water, thanks to $1,291,900 in grants awarded by DNR Director Dan Bortner through the DNR‘s Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program. The grants will fund projects benefiting seven lakes and 17 rivers and streams across Indiana. Most of...
The Watershed Foundation’s 2022 Dance At Tippy Raises $73K
The Watershed Foundation’s 2022 Dance at Tippy, the local nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, was an incredible success, according to a news release from TWF. “Many people worked together to pull off an incredibly fun evening on Saturday, July 30, 2022,” said Lyn Crighton, executive director...
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash
WARSAW — Fredy A. Vasquez Perez, 24, West Old Road 30, Lot 90, Warsaw, was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, following a two-vehicle collision at Detroit Street and Gilliam Drive Saturday, Aug. 13. The crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. According to the police report, Perez was found...
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
WNDU
Family of Mercedes Lain holds vigil a year after her death
GROVERTOWN, Ind. (WNDU) - A candlelight vigil was held honoring Mercedes Lain, the 11-month-old from Plymouth who was murdered roughly a year ago in Starke county. As her family released the balloons, they looked skyward and said, “Fly high, Sadie bug. We miss you more than anything, and we love you to the moon and back.”
Grace President To Speak At Men Following Christ Event Aug. 27
WINONA LAKE – Men Following Christ, a local organization committed to equipping, encouraging and empowering men to be passionately devoted disciples of Jesus Christ, announced that Grace College President Dr. Drew Flamm will be the keynote speaker at their next meeting Aug. 27. The meeting will include breakfast fellowship,...
FWFD: Stovetop source of flames at downtown Fort Wayne apartments
Fire crews went up to an apartment on the second level and found what was described as a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen.
