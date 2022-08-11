SOUTH WHITLEY – Ted A. Easterday, 83, of South Whitley, died peacefully at his home in the company of family at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Born on Aug. 16, 1938, in Larwill, he was the only child of the late Clarence P. and Esther Hartman Easterday. Growing up in the South Whitley area, he graduated from South Whitley High School in 1956. He then attended Western Michigan University; deciding that college was not for him, he returned to South Whitley and began his work career.

