Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
No Love at Mall of America: Chapel of Love to Close
If you were looking to get hitched in the biggest mall in the country, you only have a few weeks left!. The Mall of America in Bloomington is celebrating its 30th birthday this year. In fact, the actual anniversary date was just last week, as the MOA site noted. 'On August 11, 1992, when Mall of America opened its doors, 330 stores opened for business and more than 10,000 employees started their first day of work,' the site said.
Minnesota Man Drowned After Falling Off Boat
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the victim of an apparent weekend drowning. A news release issued today by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office indicates 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson of Hopkins was with a group they had been fishing on Elm Island Lake Saturday afternoon. The initial report on the deadly incident says Nelson had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
Missing Person Alert Issued for MN Teen
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a Pine County teenager. Officials say 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara left his home in Grasston around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A bulletin from the BCA says it’s possible the boy is traveling to the Twin Cities area.
One Killed, One Injured in Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday in Minneapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Officers located two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Sentenced To Prison For Possession of Stolen Firearm
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing a stolen firearm. Prosecutors said Minneapolis police officers responded to a shots fired call in June 2021 and witnessed a man, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Coyour of Minneapolis, fleeing the scene. As he ran, Coyour pulled a gun from his waistband and hid it in the wheel well of a parked car, where officers recovered it. Officers then arrested Coyour a few blocks from the scene.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified
Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0