Do not let windfall tax run beyond 2025, energy chiefs tell PM candidates

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

An oil and gas body has urged the candidates in the running to become prime minister to scrap the windfall tax on profits as soon as possible.

In open letters to both candidates, Offshore Energies UK claimed the sector would pay about £13.8 billion into the Treasury next year as a result of the windfall tax and corporation taxes.

But the body raised concerns about the potential impact the law could have on investor confidence in the industry, urging both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to scrap it “when possible” and not to extend it beyond the 2025 sunset clause.

In the letters, OEUK chief executive officer Deirdre Michie wrote: “While the Energy Profits Levy Act means the sector is now providing the UK Government with (about) £13.8 billion of the overall £15 billion package of support for consumers, we remain concerned at the negative impact on investor confidence and want to work with the new cabinet to ensure that this is mitigated where possible.”

Ms Michie also made six other requests of whoever wins the contest, including re-committing to the North Sea Transition Deal, ensuring regular “fiscal forums” are held in Aberdeen between the sector and the new prime minister and chancellor.

The letters added: “In the coming weeks, we will be engaging with both candidates and your respective campaign teams to ensure the sector’s voice is heard at this pivotal time for energy security and delivering on the UK’s net-zero commitments by 2050.”

The calls come as energy companies are reporting increases in profit, including BP announcing, last week, profits of £6.9 billion in just one quarter this year.

The Independent

Labour would end ‘scandalous’ bonuses for water company bosses, says Ed Miliband

Labour would give regulators powers to stop "scandalous" bonuses for water company bosses, Ed Miliband has said.Speaking on Tuesday morning the shadow climate change secretary said bonuses should "not be happening" while companies were leaking vast amounts of water in the middle of a drought. The bosses of England’s water companies – which are all monopolies with no competition – have been criticised for taking home £58m in pay and benefits over the last five years despite problems in the sector."It's scandalous and it shouldn't be happening, and the regulators should have powers to act on this," Mr Miliband told...
The Independent

‘Outrageous’: Fury as some Universal Credit claimants denied £326 cost of living payment

Charities have condemned the “outrageous” decision to deny some vulnerable Britons the emergency cost of living payment over benefit sanctions.The first £326 payment was supposed to be given to around 8 million people in receipt of means-tested state benefits in July – but it emerged that some on Universal Credit have missed out.Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) guidance for JobCentre staff told them to refuse the one-off payment to some who have been sanctioned, according to The Mirror.The guidance is said to have told staff that those who Universal Credit was stopped due to a sanction during the “qualifying...
Rishi Sunak
Liz Truss
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
The Independent

‘Serious concerns’ over Covid booster rollout as GPs say they can’t afford to offer jabs

Doctors have raised “serious concerns” about the autumn rollout of Covid boosters as GPs warn a cut in government funding means many can no longer afford to offer jabs.The UK Health Security Agency announced it will offer a new Omicron-specific jab, by Moderna, to over-50s, as part of its latest vaccination programme due to start in September.But leaders of major GP practices have told The Independent that reduced funding at a time of rising costs and staff shortages makes the jab “unviable”. The British Medical Association (BMA) has said it has “serious concerns” about how a drop in GPs...
The Independent

Nuclear war between US and Russia ‘would leave five billion starving’

An estimated five billion people – three-quarters of the world population – would be left starving in the event of a nuclear war between the US and Russia, according to new research. Crop yields around the world would be slashed becuse nuclear weapons would trigger firestorms that release sun-blocking soot into the atmosphere, researchers found.While this was the largest potential conflict considered, scientists also looked at what would happen in smaller nuclear wars and found billions would still die due to the obliteration of global food systems. They looked at what would happen during five smaller India-Pakistan wars as...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for suggesting solar and wind energy don’t work at night

Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that solar and wind energy don’t work at night, prompting online mockery. TheRepublican was speaking in front of an audience in her home state of Georgia when she suggested that if the US takes measures to move to the use of more renewable energy, including wind turbines and solar panels, it would lead to fridges, washing machines, and air conditioners becoming unusable. She appeared to suggest that electric lights would only work during the day and that there wouldn’t be sufficient power for all the appliances in a modern home. “Thank god for air conditioning....
The Independent

Strip Avanti of rail franchise if cut services not restored, Labour says

The government should remove the west coast rail franchise from Avanti trains if cut services are not restored, Labour has said.Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh warned that the operator had "no business" holding the contract to run services if they could not meet its conditions. It comes after the operator dramatically cut services on the UK's flagship intercity rail route because it has not not hired enough staff to cover shifts.The timetable between London and Manchester had been abruptly cut from three trains an hour to just one train, "until further notice", among other reductions in intercity services.The operator relies...
The Independent

Facebook failed ‘appallingly’ to stop election lies, watchdog finds

Facebook failed to detect ads containing disinformation relating to the upcoming 2022 election in Brazil, an investigation has found.Human rights group Global Witness said that it submitted 10 adverts containing false information about the Brazilian general election on 2 October, including one targeting indigenous groups that told people to vote on the wrong date.The group said that it was particularly concerned by the manner the ads were submitted and accepted by Facebook. The Portuguese-language ads were submitted from outside of Brazil and paid for using a non-Brazilian payment method from an account that had not been verified by Facebook’s ad...
The Independent

‘Next generation’ Moderna coronavirus booster jab approved for use in adults

A “next generation” coronavirus booster jab which may only need administering once a year has been approved for use in adults.The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine which is already in use for first, second and booster doses, and it will be the first dose approved in the UK which targets two strains of the virus.Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the new jab can boost a person’s...
The Independent

Cost-of-living crisis: Wages plunge at record pace as bills soar

Real wages fell at a record rate between April and June as Britain’s cost-of-living crisis took hold and inflation slashed the value of workers’ pay, official figures show.When the effect of rising prices is taken into account, pay including bonuses declined 2.5 per cent in the latest quarter compared to a year earlier. Regular pay dropped 3 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said.Wages increased in cash terms but have been dwarfed by soaring costs for gas, electricity, fuel, food and other goods which have pushed the overall inflation rate to 9.4 per cent.Private sector workers saw their...
Sourcing Journal

Halston Owner Prepped to Pounce on Acquisition Opportunities

Halston owner Xcel Brands Inc. ended the second quarter debt free after selling a majority interest in Isaac Mizrahi, putting itself in position to pounce on any acquisition opportunities that might pop up. In a Nutshell: Robert D’Loren, chairman and CEO of the fashion and consumer brands owner and livestreaming company, described to Wall Street analysts Monday how “challenges in the retail environment came suddenly.” While the “market remains extremely fluid,” he continued, “having strong liquidity levels and greater access to capital is critically important in today’s business environment.” “We expect to enhance our capital levels in the coming quarters with a new commercial...
The Independent

Even limited nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan would kill 2 billion people worldwide, study finds

Even a limited-scale conflict between India and Pakistan would have catastrophic consequences, killing two billion people worldwide and disrupting global food supplies, a study has warned. Scientists analysed six possible scenarios involving nuclear-armed countries that have the firepower to trigger worldwide suffering and deaths. They found that besides deaths from the atomic exposions themselves, such conflicts would also impact the global climate and famine.These grim findings come at a time when the threat of a full-blown nuclear war is greater than at any time since the Cold War, with open conflict in Europe between Ukraine and Russia, and...
The Independent

Watchdog drops case against Barratt Homes in leasehold mis-selling scandal

An investigation into alleged mis-selling by housebuilder Barratt Homes has been dropped by the competition watchdog after it found “insufficient” evidence to take legal action.Four of the UK’s biggest housebuilders came under scrutiny from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) more than two years ago as it probed the leasehold housing market.It followed allegations that large developers had broken consumer protection laws by mis-selling leasehold homes and using unfair contract terms which tied some leaseholders to homes they could not sell.In December, housing giant Taylor Wimpey agreed to scrap terms from leasehold contracts which caused ground rents to double in...
The Independent

Workers face record pay slump against surging inflation

UK workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June.Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5%.It comes after CPI inflation hit a new 40-year record of 9.4% in June and is expected to peak at around 11% later this year, after the invasion of Ukraine accelerated rises in energy and fuel bills.The ONS said this resulted in a 4.1% drop in regular pay for employees once CPI inflation is taken...
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

