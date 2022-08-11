Read full article on original website
City To Work On Porter Street
The city of Warsaw Street Department will begin working on Porter Street, from West Street to Lake Street this week. The milling machine will arrive Tuesday, Aug. 16 and paving will begin a few days later, according to the city. On street parking will not be allowed Tuesday, Aug. 16...
Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Grant Challenge Success For Miller Sunset Pavilion Fireplace
WINONA LAKE - Donors’ contributions are helping to make an ice skating rink in Kosciusko County a reality. On Monday, a ribbon-cutting was held at the Miller Sunset Pavilion fireplace to celebrate the donors who helped match the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority through the CreatINg Places grant program. The Patronicity program offered $50,000 in matching funds, but only if a total of $50,000 was raised in community support, according to a news release from the Pavilion Committee.
LARE Grants To Benefit 25 Lake And Stream Projects
Twenty Indiana counties will receive funds for improving local bodies of water, thanks to $1,291,900 in grants awarded by DNR Director Dan Bortner through the DNR‘s Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program. The grants will fund projects benefiting seven lakes and 17 rivers and streams across Indiana. Most of...
Residents Concerned About Parker Street Proposal Told There’s No Plan
There’s no final plan or design for a U.S. 30 freeway through Kosciusko County, but about a dozen Warsaw residents from the neighborhoods around Menards approached the Common Council Monday night concerned about a Parker Street proposal. A flyer handed out to the Council says the U.S. 30 Coalition...
WCS Approves General Obligation Bonds Resolution
Warsaw School Board approved a preliminary resolution Monday to go for general obligation bonds. “As we have discussed recently, we are at the time of the year where we’re talking (about) our GO bonds as part of our debt structure that we’ve been working on to maintain our tax rate,” Chief Financial Officer April Fitterling. “We saw a huge jump in our assessed value. Just over 14% when our average has been about 3%, so instead of doing a $2 to $3 million GO bond, we’re going to do our max at $5.7 million.”
Deadline Nearing For TWF’s ‘Memories Of The Watershed’ Contest
Preserving the lakes and streams of the Upper Tippecanoe Watershed for the future of our region is important to The Watershed Foundation. And, in honor of their 25th anniversary, they are hoping to preserve the memories of those in our watershed as well. As part of their 25th anniversary celebration,...
Public Occurrences 08.16.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:56 a.m. Sunday - Sabrina Danielle Whitaker, 28, of 1736 W. CR 1200S, Silver Lake, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more. Bond: $700. • 11:56 a.m....
More Details Released On Saturday's Two-Vehicle Accident
More information was released Monday about Saturday’s two-vehicle collision on Ind. 15 in Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 9:34 p.m. Saturday, WPD was called to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Ind. 15 and Gilliam Drive, Warsaw. Upon arrival to the scene,...
The Watershed Foundation’s 2022 Dance At Tippy Raises $73K
The Watershed Foundation’s 2022 Dance at Tippy, the local nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, was an incredible success, according to a news release from TWF. “Many people worked together to pull off an incredibly fun evening on Saturday, July 30, 2022,” said Lyn Crighton, executive director...
Laura Lee Saldana
Laura Lee Method Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. She was born in Alexandria, Va., on Feb. 15, 1956, to Donald Method and Patricia Addair. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Laura. Per Laura’s wishes, no public services will be held.
Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation
Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
Pattie S. Younce
Pattie S. Younce, 86, Warsaw and previously of Bourbon, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending, entrusted to Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
United Way’s Big Give Delivers For Kids
United Way and Bowen Health Clinic led the 2022 Big Give and delivered more than 2,000 bags of school supplies this August. Driven by more than 40 companies, churches and individuals, the United Way initiative will produce over 100 bags of school supplies to all 20 elementary schools in the area. United Way is committed to making sure every student begins school ready for success, according to a news release from United Way.
Alberta Wamsley
Alberta Wamsley, 86, formerly of Warsaw, died at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Area Teams Ramp Up Sports Schedules Before First?Big Week
FORT WAYNE – Warsaw girls golf continued an impressive start to its season with a third place finish at the Concordia Invitational at Foster Park golf course Saturday. The Tigers narrowly missed out on second place, finishing a stroke behind Dwenger with a 343. On the Individual side of...
Grace President To Speak At Men Following Christ Event Aug. 27
WINONA LAKE – Men Following Christ, a local organization committed to equipping, encouraging and empowering men to be passionately devoted disciples of Jesus Christ, announced that Grace College President Dr. Drew Flamm will be the keynote speaker at their next meeting Aug. 27. The meeting will include breakfast fellowship,...
Ted A. Easterday
SOUTH WHITLEY – Ted A. Easterday, 83, of South Whitley, died peacefully at his home in the company of family at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Born on Aug. 16, 1938, in Larwill, he was the only child of the late Clarence P. and Esther Hartman Easterday. Growing up in the South Whitley area, he graduated from South Whitley High School in 1956. He then attended Western Michigan University; deciding that college was not for him, he returned to South Whitley and began his work career.
Arbutus Irene McCane
Arbutus Irene McCane, 75, died Aug. 12, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Arrangements have been entrusted to Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Diane Rita Weisser
Diane Rita Weisser, age 80, and a resident of Syracuse, passed away quietly on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. Her health had been complicated but she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born Diane Rita Cory on June 13, 1942, in Warsaw, Diane was the...
Can Triton’s Experience Lead To 2022 Gridiron Success?
The Triton Trojans return enough key contributors from its 4-7 campaign in 2021 to be confident their 2022 season will improve. Triton’s sectional run was stifled 49-3 in the finals by eventual Class 1A state runner-up Adams Central after their sectional semi-final 22-13 win in a muddy battle with Northfield.
