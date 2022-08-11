Arbutus McCane, age 75, of rural Rochester, passed away quietly on Aug. 12, 2022, at 10:41 p.m. in Rochester at Woodlawn Hospital. Her family was by her side. Born Arbutus Irene Konkle, Arby, as most knew her, was born on June 27, 1947, in Warsaw. She spent her formative years in the Mentone area, graduating from Mentone High School with the class of 1965. That same year, on April 7, she was united in marriage to Wendell E. McCane. The pair shared more than 45 years together before his passing in 2010.

