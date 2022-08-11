Read full article on original website
Related
listenupyall.com
Adams County supervisors pay tribute to Rosco
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The Adams County Board of Supervisors held a moment of silence and adopted a resolution Monday in honor of 95 Country’s Rosco Ontheradio (Dave Kimbro), the veteran Natchez radio personality who died Sunday after a bout with cancer. “The Miss-Lou region lost a giant yesterday,”...
Natchez Democrat
Rosco on the Radio, beloved Natchez radio voice, dies
NATCHEZ — Dave Kimbro, known best as Rosco on the Radio, has died, announced his work family at 95 Country WQNZ and Listen Up Y’all Media. Kimbro had been battling an illness. He began working at the station in 1970 as a young man broadcasting football games. He...
fox40jackson.com
Authorities searching for missing Natchez teen
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Person Alert for a Natchez teen. Jania Shanell Rose, 17, was last seen on August 14, around 8:30 p.m., at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez, wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Authorities...
listenupyall.com
Adams County board honors Rosco
The Adams County Board of Supervisors began its meeting this morning with a moment of silence in honor of Rosco. “The Miss-Lou region lost a giant yesterday,” said county board President Wes Middleton. “He was truly a hero in this community. He will be missed.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Slippery foot lands car inside gas station convenience store
NATCHEZ — A car came crashing through the front door of a gas station convenience store on Monday morning. The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Monday at the BlueSky Exxon gas station on the corner of U.S. 61 North and Morgantown Road. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said...
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
WORKERS ON STRIKE: Employees at Mississippi frozen food factory protest unfair wages, workplace discrimination
Six assembly line workers at Dutch Ann Foods Inc., a small frozen food factory located at 716 Liberty Road in Natchez, sat outside on buckets and lawn chairs instead of clocking in for work Monday. The workers, who are not unionized, said they were on strike for unfair wages and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Pets of the Week: Debbie, Billie and Bruce
Debbie has the most interesting coloring doesn’t she? She is a Red Merle Cur mix, and such an affectionate young dog. She will stay all day at your feet, or on your knee if you’ll let her. House and leash trained, fully vetted, spayed, 15 months old. Available for adoption to a lucky family. Come visit Debbie at Concordia PAWS Shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.
Natchez Democrat
Supervisors to consider negotiating with Concordia Parish Sheriff to house inmates, shut down Adams County Jail operation
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote at its next meeting as to whether to begin negotiations with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to house Adams County Jail inmates in its correctional facility. Adams County Board of Supervisors President Wes Middleton has shared...
listenupyall.com
Natchez mayor scolds aldermen for leaking confidential information
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Mayor Dan Gibson said he’ll pursue legal charges against any Natchez alderman who “leaked” information discussed at board meetings closed to the public. “If it is found that any of you — in coming out of that executive session — have shared that...
Man dies after being shot in Woodville
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot in Woodville on Sunday, August 14. The Natchez Democrat reported the man was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. at Merit Health Natchez. He has not yet been identified. Officials with the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t give the newspaper more details, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
Woman arrested after stealing over $184K from Vidalia business owner, deputies say
On July 21, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation into financial crimes after receiving a call from a Vidalia business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez woman arrested for fraud; more than $184,000 stolen investigators say
VIDALIA, La. — A Natchez woman is accused of robbing a Concordia Parish business she worked at of more than $184,000, investigators said. Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez, was arrested Wednesday on charges of bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud. Her bond...
an17.com
72-year-old sentenced to 99 years for aggravated crimes against nature involving grandchild
AMITE---Percy Stalls, 72, of Summit, Mississippi, was sentenced on August 2, 2022 to 99 years imprisonment at hard labor with the Department of Corrections for one count of Aggravated Crimes against Nature involving Incestuous Sexual Acts upon a Minor. At least 25 years of the sentence shall be served without...
Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.
Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
Comments / 0