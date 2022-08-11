ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

listenupyall.com

Adams County supervisors pay tribute to Rosco

NATCHEZ, Miss. – The Adams County Board of Supervisors held a moment of silence and adopted a resolution Monday in honor of 95 Country’s Rosco Ontheradio (Dave Kimbro), the veteran Natchez radio personality who died Sunday after a bout with cancer. “The Miss-Lou region lost a giant yesterday,”...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Rosco on the Radio, beloved Natchez radio voice, dies

NATCHEZ — Dave Kimbro, known best as Rosco on the Radio, has died, announced his work family at 95 Country WQNZ and Listen Up Y’all Media. Kimbro had been battling an illness. He began working at the station in 1970 as a young man broadcasting football games. He...
NATCHEZ, MS
fox40jackson.com

Authorities searching for missing Natchez teen

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Person Alert for a Natchez teen. Jania Shanell Rose, 17, was last seen on August 14, around 8:30 p.m., at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez, wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Authorities...
NATCHEZ, MS
listenupyall.com

Adams County board honors Rosco

The Adams County Board of Supervisors began its meeting this morning with a moment of silence in honor of Rosco. “The Miss-Lou region lost a giant yesterday,” said county board President Wes Middleton. “He was truly a hero in this community. He will be missed.”
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Slippery foot lands car inside gas station convenience store

NATCHEZ — A car came crashing through the front door of a gas station convenience store on Monday morning. The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Monday at the BlueSky Exxon gas station on the corner of U.S. 61 North and Morgantown Road. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said...
NATCHEZ, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Cruise Ship#River Cruise#Cultural Tourism#Vehicles#City Of Natchez#American Cruise Lines#The American Symphony#American Symphony#American Serenade#Natchez Convention Center
Natchez Democrat

Pets of the Week: Debbie, Billie and Bruce

Debbie has the most interesting coloring doesn’t she? She is a Red Merle Cur mix, and such an affectionate young dog. She will stay all day at your feet, or on your knee if you’ll let her. House and leash trained, fully vetted, spayed, 15 months old. Available for adoption to a lucky family. Come visit Debbie at Concordia PAWS Shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.
FERRIDAY, LA
listenupyall.com

Natchez mayor scolds aldermen for leaking confidential information

NATCHEZ, Miss. – Mayor Dan Gibson said he’ll pursue legal charges against any Natchez alderman who “leaked” information discussed at board meetings closed to the public. “If it is found that any of you — in coming out of that executive session — have shared that...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being shot in Woodville

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot in Woodville on Sunday, August 14. The Natchez Democrat reported the man was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. at Merit Health Natchez. He has not yet been identified. Officials with the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t give the newspaper more details, […]
WOODVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez woman arrested for fraud; more than $184,000 stolen investigators say

VIDALIA, La. — A Natchez woman is accused of robbing a Concordia Parish business she worked at of more than $184,000, investigators said. Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez, was arrested Wednesday on charges of bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud. Her bond...
NATCHEZ, MS
NBC News

Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
LOUISIANA STATE

