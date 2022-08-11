Warsaw School Board approved a preliminary resolution Monday to go for general obligation bonds. “As we have discussed recently, we are at the time of the year where we’re talking (about) our GO bonds as part of our debt structure that we’ve been working on to maintain our tax rate,” Chief Financial Officer April Fitterling. “We saw a huge jump in our assessed value. Just over 14% when our average has been about 3%, so instead of doing a $2 to $3 million GO bond, we’re going to do our max at $5.7 million.”

10 HOURS AGO