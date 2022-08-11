Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
49ers rookies make strong early impression in preseason
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Danny Gray's big-play touchdown catch from Trey Lance was the highlight from San Francisco's exhibition opener, though it was the performance of another rookie that could prove even more important to the 49ers. Fifth-round cornerback Samuel Womack built on an impressive training camp by...
4 takeaways from Monday's practice at Bengals training camp
A day removed from the hype of Joe Burrow returning to training camp, things mostly settled down on Monday. Well, besides quite the noteworthy development at the left guard battle between rookie Cordell Volson and potential starter Jackson Carman. Otherwise, Burrow went limited on the day and names like La’el...
Comments / 0