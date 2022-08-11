ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

49ers rookies make strong early impression in preseason

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Danny Gray's big-play touchdown catch from Trey Lance was the highlight from San Francisco's exhibition opener, though it was the performance of another rookie that could prove even more important to the 49ers. Fifth-round cornerback Samuel Womack built on an impressive training camp by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy