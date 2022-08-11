Read full article on original website
2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC
The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
Ouch: Analyst snubs three Duke freshmen
On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw revealed his ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the ACC on Monday, specifying projected "impact" next season as his primary measuring stick. While the list contains four Duke basketball rookies, including the two on top, three heralded Blue Devils were ...
Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California
The Crimson Tide continued to add to its already huge offensive line with another commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023.
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
Draymond Green wants fans to 'remind' Klay Thompson he's owed $3000 from a Dominos bet...as the four-time NBA champ reveals Warriors' plane secrets
They say you should always pay your debts. If not, you may find yourself reminded on a national podcast by a four-time NBA Champion. That is where Klay Thompson finds himself currently, after teammate Draymond Green chose his eponymously titled podcast to notify the world of the arrears. 'Every now...
7-Year-Old in North Texas Earns Title of 'Fastest Kid in the Nation' at Junior Olympics
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation.Nicolas Hoizey/Unsplash. Most kids spend their summer vacation playing games or watching tv. Not for a 7-year-old. According to Fox 4, 7-year-old Dakota White spent the summer training hard for the Junior Olympics. White made headlines when videos of her conquering the track went viral.
Six schools that the Pac-12 should consider adding
The Pac-12 needs a contingency plan for the days after USC and UCLA and expansion may be the way to go
Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard
The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
Former 5-star defensive end Eyabi Anoma enters portal again
Defensive end Eyabi Anoma, who signed with Alabama as the top player at the position in 2018, is transferring again.
Paul Finebaum slams John Calipari, says he is 'no longer the best option' for Kentucky
Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari sent shockwaves – perhaps inadvertently – when he called Kentucky a basketball school. That led to a strong response from Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops, which led to an all-out feud between the two. Now, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum has come in with some very strong criticism of Calipari.
Cat Fight: Mark Stoops goes in on John Calipari again
Mark Stoops once again came to the defense of the Kentucky football program after comments UK basketball coach John Calipari made earlier in the week about Kentucky being a "basketball school." Stoops quickly responded to that claim by tweeting, "Basketball school? I thought we competed in the ...
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
OL Alani Noa to announce decision on 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday
Sacramento (Calif.) Grant offensive lineman Alani Noa has set his decision date and announcement time. Noa will announce his decision on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday, August 16th at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. And Noa is down to two schools- Oregon and USC. Other schools were trying, namely...
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Worst Teams
The 2022 college football season is now just a couple of weeks away. The regular season is set to begin at the end of the month, with several prominent contests taking place over the first few weeks of the season. Which college football teams are bound to have the worst...
Recruitment is heating up for in-state DL Jamarrion Harkless
Four months ago, Jamarrion Harkless became a very popular man on the recruiting trail. The Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass rising senior was offered by Georgia on April 13. A flurry of offers followed. Auburn, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, and South Carolina all issued offers over the...
Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils
Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
