College Sports

2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC

The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Ouch: Analyst snubs three Duke freshmen

On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw revealed his ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the ACC on Monday, specifying projected "impact" next season as his primary measuring stick. While the list contains four Duke basketball rookies, including the two on top, three heralded Blue Devils were ...
DURHAM, NC
Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard

The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Recruitment is heating up for in-state DL Jamarrion Harkless

Four months ago, Jamarrion Harkless became a very popular man on the recruiting trail. The Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass rising senior was offered by Georgia on April 13. A flurry of offers followed. Auburn, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, and South Carolina all issued offers over the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils

Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
DURHAM, NC

