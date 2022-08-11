Read full article on original website
IMPD investigating hit-and-run crash on southeast side that killed bicyclist
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are looking for the driver of a truck that struck and killed a bicyclist Sunday evening. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on South Emerson Avenue at Calhoun Street, which is just north of Raymond Avenue. An IMPD spokesperson said the cyclist, identified Monday as...
Ohio-based Swenson's Drive-In sends food truck to celebrate new Avon location build
AVON, Ind. — You'll soon be able to get "the best burger in Ohio" right here in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is opening a location in Avon. It's the first drive-in they've planned outside of Ohio in their 88-year history. You can try it out as soon as Monday.
Indiana gas price decline could start reversing this week
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices fell nearly 10 cents per gallon over the past week, and Indianapolis prices fell more than 13 cents, according to GasBuddy.com's most recent survey data. Hoosiers are paying, on average, $3.86 for a gallon statewide, according to both GasBuddy and AAA. In the Indianapolis...
Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. Police said a woman was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at 10:49 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle that left the scene.
Mobile central Indiana barbershop provides unique experience out of an RV
INDIANAPOLIS — New Element Barber opened in central Indiana in 2020, bringing the barbershop experience inside an RV. Antwain "Kuts" Booker, who has been cutting hair his entire career, took on this venture to bring his barbershop experience to different communities in central Indiana. "I want to change that...
'Plane Pull Challenge' raises thousands for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport hosted a big fundraiser Saturday for Special Olympics Indiana. It was the 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge. Teams of 15 people tested their strength in a tug of war against a Boeing 757 jet. The event is for a great cause, as Special Olympics...
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Fort Wayne
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have asked for help from the public to locate a man reported missing from Michigan. The Lansing Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Vance Beasley. Beasley, 68, is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He was last...
Child shot on Indy's east side while riding in a car
INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in fair condition after being shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road around 3:20 p.m. Medics transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police have not released any suspect...
DPW announces Shadeland Avenue bridge construction, lane restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Aug. 15, you'll notice some construction on parts of the Shadeland Avenue bridge over Fall Creek. The Department of Public Works said they don't need to fully close the bridge during this project. There will, however, be temporary lane restrictions at various times. According to DPW,...
Check Up 13: Abdominal aortic aneurysms and the importance of trivascular screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — Ira McKay, 77, spends most days working on the five-acre Madison County farm he shares with his fiancé, Barbara Bowman-Johnson. He's enjoyed a life free of health concerns and has a zest for life. "I'd rather burn out then rust out," McKay said. He says he...
2 Hendricks County deputies injured in pursuit of domestic violence suspect
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A 51-year-old Avon man, accused of domestic violence, was in custody Monday morning after leading police on a chase. Hendricks County sheriff's deputies responded to a report around 5:30 a.m. of a woman who had allegedly been strangled at a home on Greenbriar Drive, near Avon.
Farmers Market raises funds to keep Irvington beautiful
INDIANAPOLIS — The sky was a little gray at times on Sunday, but that didn't stop people from getting out and over to the Irvington Farmers Market. The Irvington Garden Club runs the market at Ellenberger Park, 5301 E. St. Clair St. It's their main fundraiser for the money...
Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list
INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
Autopsy released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter; death ruled homicide
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. The coroner ruled the death of Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, a homicide. The autopsy also found the cause of death was from being shot eight times. NOTE: The above video is...
Kidnapped woman and children rescued in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman and two children were rescued in Boone County after police said a man was holding them against their will. Around 6:20 a.m. Friday, a good Samaritan called 911 about three people, kidnapped out of Lawrence, who were at a rest area along I-65 in Boone County.
Marion Police: Juvenile held in connection with deadly shooting of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — Marion Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an Anderson man early Saturday. On Saturday evening, police said they had arrested a 16 year old in connection with the case. In a press release, the deputy police chief said a probable cause...
Baby's death on May 6 determined to be homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced that a baby's death in early May has become a homicide case following an autopsy. Early on the morning of May 6, 2022, IMPD East District officers were called to the LaQuinta motel at 2349 Post Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old girl.
Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality. But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright. "She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: After a cloudy Monday morning, sunshine returns
INDIANAPOLIS — Skies will gradually clear out today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The wind will be a bit breezy out of the north-northeast around 10 to 15 mph. This will keep humidity comfortable. A cooler pattern aloft will also keep...
IMPD: Man in critical condition after downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to 350 West Maryland Street at 1:49 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That's the area of the Marriott Hotel and the Convention Center. The found a man...
