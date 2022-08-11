ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond

By Jack Bilyeu, Dennis Bright, Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqozk_0hE1wNLp00

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrCjI_0hE1wNLp00
Jacqueline Williams
Photo: Florence County Detention Center

Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday morning that followed her arrest Friday on two counts of reckless homicide. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1,000 to $5,000 fine.

Williams was also arrested last year for failing to report abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to an official.

Williams was one of seven people who were charged in an investigation into the abuse of a vulnerable adult at the Pee Dee Regional Center. Williams allegedly witnessed abuse and failed to report it.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has called in the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s crash reconstruction team to help sift through security, body and dashcam footage of Tuesday’s deadly crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence County.

Sheriff TJ Joye said the footage will be released once it has been shown to the victims’ families, but News13 was shown part of the video.

Dashcam footage shows a car swerve between two first responder vehicles and hit paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. Gregg is run over, while Weaver is thrown in the air and under another vehicle. The car turns through the shot, hitting two officers before leaving the frame.

Joye said the vehicle came to a stop shortly after when it hit another car.

He said Williams drove into the wrong lanes to avoid traffic backed up near the scene.

“Weaver was out there doing her job, saving lives and she gets killed and for what?” Joye said. “Just because you wanted to go around a traffic scene?”

Joye said investigators will view all the footage of the crash and have collected DNA evidence from vehicles and the massive crime scene.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

“I have been at this over 35 years, and we have never had footage that puts everything together like we have now,” he said. “Thank the Lord for body cameras and in-car cameras.”

Joye said it was a miracle more people weren’t killed — citing part of the footage where Weaver’s partner can be seen climbing in the ambulance just seconds before the woman drove through the scene.

Officers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Florence Police Department were treated and released from the hospital, according to their respective agencies.

Joye said the crash that initially brought first responders to the area was caused when a car turned in front of two motorcyclists.

He said the motorcyclists were traveling at speeds above 100 mph and the driver of that car has not been charged.

Tyler Porzelt, manager of Let’s Go Autos, said 14 of his cars were damaged by that crash, which can be seen on his security cameras.

He said Gregg’s motorcycle is seen driving through a sign, then ramping off a car and flying through the air. Porzelt arrived after the second crash.

“I mean there is shrapnel everywhere. It’s 200 feet into our lot, all over the road. There is coolant, oil and everything scattered all over the place,” Porzelt said. “My condolences to those families, of course. Everybody involved, really, but especially the first responders. They were just trying to do their job.”

Gregg’s family visited the scene Wednesday to view the damage.

His sister, Monica Gregory, said she held his hand as a passerby bandaged his wounds and waited for more ambulances to arrive.

“He could barely breathe and blood kept coming out of his mouth,” Gregory said. “I kept saying, ‘Hold on Cedric, hold on,’ and nobody came.”

She said Gregg had a wife and two adopted children.

Porzelt said he can recall three other major collisions near the business over the last two years.

“I think it has a lot to do with the hill and curve that’s right outside the lot,” he said. “I’d like to see something done about that, because it shouldn’t happen that often.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
wfxb.com

Driver in Deadly Florence Crash Out on Bond

The 71 year old driver who was charged for her involvement in a crash that killed Florence Paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg appeared in court over the weekend. Jacqueline Williams received a $100,000 bond and was released from the Florence County Detention Center Saturday morning. She was emotional as the judge set her bond. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have charged her with two counts of reckless homicide and say she drove her vehicle around several emergency vehicles that had created a safety barrier in the southbound lane of Pamplico Highway killing both victims and injuring a Florence Police Officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. Under South Carolina law, reckless homicide is a felony punishable by a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison. The investigation into the incident continues and additional charges and arrests are possible.
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence County, SC
Accidents
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Effingham, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
WMBF

1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Williams
wfxb.com

Woman to Be Charged in Florence Crash that Killed Motorcyclist, Paramedic

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says charges are coming to the driver that crashed and killed a paramedic and a motorcyclist. 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams drove into the wrong lanes to avoid waiting in backed up traffic near the scene of an accident on Pamplico Highway in Florence on Tuesday. Dashcam footage shows William’s car swerve between two first responder vehicles, hit and kill paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. Two other officers were hit as were multiple vehicles. Sheriff TJ Joye says the massive crime scene is under investigation and charges are expected to be filed against the driver as early as next week.
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WBTW News13

1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
counton2.com

SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

66K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy