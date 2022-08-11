Read full article on original website
WAPT
Fight between roommates ends in shooting, charges
MADISON, Miss. — A man is hospitalized and his roommate is in jail after a fight ended in a shooting, Madison police officials said. Officers were called before 8 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance at a home in the Tidewater subdivision, according to a news release from Capt. Kevin Newman.
Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
WAPT
19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said they have made a murder arrest. Wiley Green, 19, is accused in a deadly shooting that happened last Sunday on Terry Road. Police said Monday he was arrested at a home on Greenwood Avenue. There is no word yet on a motive.
Vicksburg Post
Former Texas death row inmate arrested in Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office that an individual who was indicted on Friday morning on a charge of capital murder may have been in Vicksburg. A grand jury capias had been issued for his arrest. Deputy Vicksburg...
WLBT
WLBT
Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He was...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting that involved Capitol Police. MBI officials said the officer-involved shooting happened near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson on Sunday, August 14. Officials said MBI is assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Their findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s […]
WAPT
Jackson police cracking down after recent spike in carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is cracking down after a recent spike in carjackings. Eleven carjackings were reported in the month of July. During the same period one year ago there were only three, according to police. The Criminal Apprehension Team hit the streets for a weeklong...
Two bystanders killed in Mississippi police chases over last four weeks
For the second time in less than a month, an innocent bystander was killed during a police chase involving the same Mississippi department. One person was killed Sunday during a police chase that began in Pearl. The chase ended when the vehicle that was being pursued crashed into a motorcycle, killing the driver.
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace, Deputy Chief Kimble arrest high profile capital murder suspect in Vicksburg
Local authorities executed an arrest warrant last week for a high-profile suspect in a controversial capital murder trial out of Texas. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Harrison County, Texas that there was in individual believed to be in Vicksburg that had just been indicted Friday morning, in Texas, for capital murder.
WAPT
JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
WLBT
2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information, contact...
Woman found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a woman was convicted in connection to the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer. Police responded to The Trails at Northpointe Apartments in Jackson […]
WAPT
1 killed when car being pursued by police crashes into motorcycle; man faces charges
FLOWOOD, Miss. — One person was killed Sunday as a result of a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood. Pearl public information officer Greg Flynn said a Pearl police officer tried to make a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a 2009 Silver Infiniti near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and Highway 80, when the vehicle took off. The officer pursued the sedan driven by Ryan Irwin into Flowood, where police there joined the chase.
WLBT
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that a Hinds County jury reached the verdict for the woman who stabbed her fiancée in 2018. On June 21, 2018, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the NorthPointe Apartments in reference...
WLBT
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky Shivers,...
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Suspect in Custody, Deputy Injured Following Pursuit on Fisher Ferry Rd
Vicksburg, MS (August 14, 2022) - One person was arrested and a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized for injuries after a chase on Friday, August 12th in Warren County. At about 11:00 p.m., a deputy from Warren County initiated a traffic stop with a southbound Grand Marquis on...
WLBT
