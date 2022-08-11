ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

WAPT

Fight between roommates ends in shooting, charges

MADISON, Miss. — A man is hospitalized and his roommate is in jail after a fight ended in a shooting, Madison police officials said. Officers were called before 8 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance at a home in the Tidewater subdivision, according to a news release from Capt. Kevin Newman.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WAPT

19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said they have made a murder arrest. Wiley Green, 19, is accused in a deadly shooting that happened last Sunday on Terry Road. Police said Monday he was arrested at a home on Greenwood Avenue. There is no word yet on a motive.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Former Texas death row inmate arrested in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office that an individual who was indicted on Friday morning on a charge of capital murder may have been in Vicksburg. A grand jury capias had been issued for his arrest. Deputy Vicksburg...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He was...
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting that involved Capitol Police. MBI officials said the officer-involved shooting happened near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson on Sunday, August 14. Officials said MBI is assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Their findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

﻿Jackson police cracking down after recent spike in carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is cracking down after a recent spike in carjackings. Eleven carjackings were reported in the month of July. During the same period one year ago there were only three, according to police. The Criminal Apprehension Team hit the streets for a weeklong...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Sheriff Pace, Deputy Chief Kimble arrest high profile capital murder suspect in Vicksburg

Local authorities executed an arrest warrant last week for a high-profile suspect in a controversial capital murder trial out of Texas. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Harrison County, Texas that there was in individual believed to be in Vicksburg that had just been indicted Friday morning, in Texas, for capital murder.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information, contact...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a woman was convicted in connection to the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer. Police responded to The Trails at Northpointe Apartments in Jackson […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

1 killed when car being pursued by police crashes into motorcycle; man faces charges

FLOWOOD, Miss. — One person was killed Sunday as a result of a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood. Pearl public information officer Greg Flynn said a Pearl police officer tried to make a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a 2009 Silver Infiniti near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and Highway 80, when the vehicle took off. The officer pursued the sedan driven by Ryan Irwin into Flowood, where police there joined the chase.
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County

BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky Shivers,...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
PEARL, MS

