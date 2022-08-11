California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 2, Division 1, Chapter 5.1 provides the Citizen Complaint Act of 1997, which is contained in Section 8330 to 8332. Chapter 5.1 was added in 1997 by Chapter 416. Section 8330 names the act, and specifies that all state agencies that have Internet websites must implement this act in a manner that is consistent with the statewide strategy for electronic commerce as established by the Department of Information Technology.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO