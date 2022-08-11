Read full article on original website
California Target Area Contract Preference Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 1, Division 5, Chapter 10.5 provides the Target Area Contract Preference Act, which is contained in Section 4530 to 4535.3. Chapter 10.5 was added in 1983 by Chapter 323. Section 4530 names the act. Section 4531 provides a legislative declaration...
California Citizen Complaint Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 2, Division 1, Chapter 5.1 provides the Citizen Complaint Act of 1997, which is contained in Section 8330 to 8332. Chapter 5.1 was added in 1997 by Chapter 416. Section 8330 names the act, and specifies that all state agencies that have Internet websites must implement this act in a manner that is consistent with the statewide strategy for electronic commerce as established by the Department of Information Technology.
California Interstate Depositions and Discovery Act
California has a number of formal acts in statute. Code of Civil Procedure Part 4, Title 4, Chapter 12, Article 1 provides the Interstate and International Depositions and Discovery Act, which is contained in Sections 2029.10 to 2029.900. Article 1 was added in 2008 by Chapter 231. Section 2029.100 names this Act.
CPUC Set to Strip CA Residents of Subsidized Broadband Service
The California Public Utilities Commission is looking to strip low-income California residents of subsidized broadband access next week, which is a vital resource for so many in the state. The CPUC’s Proposed Decision will deny low-income California households from combining state and federal support (state and federal Lifeline along with...
California ‘TOD’ Security Registration Act
California has numerous formals acts in statute. Probate Code Division 5, Part 3 provides the Uniform TOD Security Registration Act, which is contained in Sections 5500 to 5512. Part 3 was added in 1998 by Chapter 242. The “California Uniform Transfer on Death Security Registration Act” says that securities qualify...
California Waste and Carbon Emissions Reduction Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Public Utilities Code Division 1, Part 2, Chapter 8, Article 1 contains the Waste Heat and Carbon Emissions Reduction Act, which is contained in Sections 2840 to 2843. Article 1 was added in 2007 by Chapter 713. Section 2840 names the act. California’s...
Sac Bee Editor Tells Tall Tale in Preoccupation with Assemblyman Kiley
The Sacramento Bee has a bull’s-eye on Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Granite Bay), who is running for Congress in Congressional District 3. Kiley garnered the golden endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The Bee’s recent headlines include: “California carnage: Why does Placer County Assemblyman Kevin Kiley hate his own state?”...
