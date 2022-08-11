ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

WITCC, Briar Cliff signed education transfer agreement

By Tyler Euchner, John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imeGZ_0hE1vrM400

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) will work together to help students further their education.

The two institutes have signed a transfer agreement Thursday afternoon which will let students from certain programs to transfer from WITCC to Briar Cliff after two years and continue their education.

Sergeant Bluff Pioneer Valley Days events announced

Business Program Chair at Briar Cliff Mark Rossi said with General Education out of the way, students can focus on business realted classes.

“And when their students come here, they’re ready to engage and not just 100 level or 200 level courses, but 300 and 400 level courses,” said Rossi.

Officals from WITCC and Briar Cliff said their excited to continue working together towards the future of the students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Two-A-Days: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawks finished 12-1 last season, with its season ending in a loss in the 3A state title game. The program graduated 23 seniors last year, most notably star quaterback Tanner Te Slaa and two-way leader Landyn Van Kekerix. With a new head coach in Jayme Rozeboom, B-H/RV hopes […]
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley to vote on school bond again

ROCK VALLEY—At least 200 Rock Valley School District voters are hoping second time’s the charm when it comes to advancing a general bond referendum to finance a high school expansion project. The school district’s board of education approved a resolution at its July 18 meeting that sets the...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Education
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KCAU 9 News

GPAC release preseason coaches poll for men’s and women’s soccer

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference released their Preseason Coaches’ Poll for both men’s and women’s soccer, featuring some Siouxland teams among the top contenders in this year’s race for the conference title. 2022 GPAC Preseason Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll Place School Pts (1st place votes) 2021 Record (GPAC record) 1. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

2022 Metro Football Media Day

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – There were plenty of snaps and smiles to go around during the annual Sioux City Metro Football Media Day at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Saturday morning. Though Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, South Sioux City, and Dakota Valley were all eager to […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briar Cliff University#General Education#Witcc Briar Cliff#Witcc To Briar Cliff#Business Program Chair#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KCAU 9 News

Summer tubing at Cone Park extended into October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the school season soon approaching, the City of Sioux City announced they are extending the Cone Park Summer Tubing season into October. The city’s Parks and Recreation said in a release the season at Cone Park will run until October 9 on the Cone-Acopia Fall Fest. In addition, they […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two-A-Days: West Sioux

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Punching their ticket to the UNI Dome 4 of the last 5 years, the standard at West Sioux is one that isn’t taken lightly. But after falling short by 3 points to Van Meter in the 1A State title game last November, the Falcons didn’t have to look far for […]
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

George nurse wins DAISY Award

Connie Van Bruggen of George has been a nurse for almost 40 years, but she has always been a caregiver at heart. The fourth of eight children, Connie grew up on a dairy farm in rural Rock Rapids. She remembers when she was just a girl, caring for her mother after she had broken some ribs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KLEM

Thursday News, August 11

An 8 year old boy suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a UTV accident near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call shortly before noon that a child was injured in an accident at a residence on Hill Lane west of Hinton. Authorities were told that a boy was driving an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the residence, and lost control of the vehicle on a grassy area. The vehicle rolled over on its top. The boy was partially ejected, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy