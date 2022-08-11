NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Cowboy fans be warned: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has a memoir coming out next year. 13A, an imprint of Gallery Books, announced Tuesday that Smith’s “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes” is scheduled for January 2023. According to 13A, Smith will share stories about growing up poor in New York City, his early years in journalism and his long history of speaking his mind — to a fault — about sports (the Cowboys are a favorite target) and a wide of range of issues, including comments about domestic violence that led to ESPN’s briefly suspending him in 2014.

