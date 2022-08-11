Read full article on original website
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
Los Angeles Clippers News
Derek Fisher Says It's Possible That The Clippers Get To The Finals Before The Lakers: "I Don't Know If LA Is Prepared For The Clippers To Come Out Of The West Before The Lakers Do, But It's Legitimately Possible." The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams...
Will Dejounte Murray's summer shenanigans continue into NBA season?
Dejounte Murray likes to bop guys on the head. Guys who are lesser basketball players than he is, specifically. When he goes up against such amateurs, as an All-Star professional, in Pro-Am games that happen during the basketball desert of August, he waits while he plays. What he is waiting for is a moment of such profound advantage that he can use it to take the ball in his hands and demonstrate, with a bop to the head, how out of position or athletically behind him his less physically gifted opponents are.
Mavs Sign 2 Free Agents to Training Camp Deals
With a roster spot still open, the Dallas Mavericks signed a few names to compete in training camp.
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving
Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."
The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
Insider Suggests The NBA Is Expecting Kevin Durant To Get Traded After The Brooklyn Nets Are Left Off Christmas Day Schedule
We are in the final months before the NBA comes back to our screens and planning for the 2022-23 season is underway. Teams have already shaped their rosters for next season but some key moves can still be made around the league. Players like Collin Sexton, Donovan Mitchell, and Kyrie...
LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram
View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas
For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
OL Alani Noa to announce decision on 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday
Sacramento (Calif.) Grant offensive lineman Alani Noa has set his decision date and announcement time. Noa will announce his decision on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday, August 16th at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. And Noa is down to two schools- Oregon and USC. Other schools were trying, namely...
Draymond Green Responds To Christmas Day Matchup With Ja Morant and The Grizzlies: "Bring The Fam To The Crib For Dinner After..."
In honor of the NBA's notorious Christmas Day schedule, the defending champs in Golden State are being matched up against their budding rivals in Memphis: the Grizzlies. After a series of back and forths between both sides, the teams are slated for a rematch of their 2022 playoff series and Ja Morant is excited about it. After the news broke on Twitter, he responded with excitement.
The NBA Has Decided Not To Risk Giving The Brooklyn Nets A Christmas Game Because They Could Be In Rebuilding Mode This Season
The Brooklyn Nets are a franchise that has received an enormous amount of media attention this offseason, as superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade away from the franchise. There has been a lot of speculation about where Kevin Durant will end up, along with similar discussions about his co-star Kyrie Irving.
thecomeback.com
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
Idaho Receiver Passes on UW and Other Finalists, Goes Elsewhere
Kenyon Sadiq picks Oregon over Michigan, Iowa State and the Huskies.
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Draymond Green Responds to Ja Morant's Christmas Game Reaction
Ja Morant is understandably excited for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Christmas game that was recently revealed. In a Tweet at Draymond Green, Morant implied that the two players had wanted this matchup on Christmas for a while. Green responded to Morant, sharing the same excitement, and inviting the young star for a meal after the game:
