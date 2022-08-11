ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year

Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
NBA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Clippers News

Derek Fisher Says It's Possible That The Clippers Get To The Finals Before The Lakers: "I Don't Know If LA Is Prepared For The Clippers To Come Out Of The West Before The Lakers Do, But It's Legitimately Possible." The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Will Dejounte Murray's summer shenanigans continue into NBA season?

Dejounte Murray likes to bop guys on the head. Guys who are lesser basketball players than he is, specifically. When he goes up against such amateurs, as an All-Star professional, in Pro-Am games that happen during the basketball desert of August, he waits while he plays. What he is waiting for is a moment of such profound advantage that he can use it to take the ball in his hands and demonstrate, with a bop to the head, how out of position or athletically behind him his less physically gifted opponents are.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Yardbarker

Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA
247Sports

Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving

Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Pokey Chatman
Person
Sue Bird
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."

The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram

View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas

For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Storm#Mvp
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Responds To Christmas Day Matchup With Ja Morant and The Grizzlies: "Bring The Fam To The Crib For Dinner After..."

In honor of the NBA's notorious Christmas Day schedule, the defending champs in Golden State are being matched up against their budding rivals in Memphis: the Grizzlies. After a series of back and forths between both sides, the teams are slated for a rematch of their 2022 playoff series and Ja Morant is excited about it. After the news broke on Twitter, he responded with excitement.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
thecomeback.com

Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights

The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Responds to Ja Morant's Christmas Game Reaction

Ja Morant is understandably excited for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Christmas game that was recently revealed. In a Tweet at Draymond Green, Morant implied that the two players had wanted this matchup on Christmas for a while. Green responded to Morant, sharing the same excitement, and inviting the young star for a meal after the game:
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy