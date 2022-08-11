ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mall of America shooting: Suspects arrested in Chicago one week after gunfire led to lockdown

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago 00:26

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – One week after a gunman fired multiple shots inside a Mall of America store , police say the man they believe pulled the trigger and his accomplice are now in custody.

Shamar Lark, the 21-year-old believed to be the gunman, and Rashad May, 23, were arrested Thursday at about 2:25 p.m. in Chicago.

Police say the men were seen exiting a barbershop after getting haircuts. Soon after they got into a vehicle driven by a female, they were pulled over by the Chicago FBI Fugitive Task Force. They were taken into custody without incident, and a handgun was found in the vehicle.

Rashad May and Shamar Lark Hennepin County/CBS

They are awaiting extradition at the Cook County Jail. Neither man has been charged yet with any crime in connection to the shooting.

Bloomington police say Lark and May were with a group that got into a fight with another group at the Nike checkout counter last Thursday afternoon. Lark and May's group left the store, but the two returned, with May allegedly goading on Lark to open fire on the other men who were still inside.

Both Lark and May fled the mall, and criminal charges filed earlier this week allege that three people aided the men by helping them escape the area with the use of a Best Western hotel shuttle bus.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which triggered panic among shoppers and led to a swift lockdown of the complex.

