Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily Scarvie
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Truth About Cars
Oregon Sees Sizable Stolen Catalytic Converter Bust
As you may have already heard, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise for a myriad of reasons. Crime is up in general, the economy is in rough shape, they're pretty easy to steal, difficult to track, and the price of certain metals found inside the emission-limiting devices (e.g. platinum, rhodium, and palladium) absolutely skyrocketed after global shutdowns stifled production. The issue has actually gotten so bad that even relatively small cities are reporting organized theft rings getting busted with piles of catalytic converts on hand.
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring
A Chehalis man was arrested Thursday on a $500,000 warrant out of Oregon for his alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring. Cole C. Miller, 24, was one of 14 individuals indicted in Washington County, Oregon, last month as part of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to The Chronicle Monday.
‘It’s a hard hit’: Local construction company talks excavator theft
For the second time this month, an excavator was stolen off a local job site.
kptv.com
Man killed in shooting at N. Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Portsmouth neighborhood Sunday night. Just after 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen truck, attempting to drive through fences and yards
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested Sunday and charged with 34 crimes after leading police on a lengthy chase, first in a car and later on foot, that ended inside a residential home. Officers located a stolen pickup truck on Sunday and attempted a traffic stop, a Portland...
Motorcyclist killed in Southeast Portland crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Southeast Portland crash Sunday afternoon, police said.
KATU.com
Known squatter house catches fire in Salem, one occupant arrested on unrelated charge
SALEM, Ore. — Monday morning, Marion County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in the 4100 Block of Lancaster Drive NE, along with Salem and Keizer Fire. Firefighters say two people were able to get out of the house before crews arrived. Officials say the house that caught...
Hillsboro PD officer sues federal agents for 'unlawful arrest'
Edgar Garfias says two ICE agents mistook him for someone else in 2020 and seeks damages. A Hillsboro police officer is suing federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents, alleging an unlawful arrest and violation of his civil rights. Edgar Garfias, who has worked for the Hillsboro Police Department for more than four years, says that he was pulled over on Highway 8 by two ICE agents on Aug. 5, 2020. His complaint, filed this month in federal district court, says he was driving home from work and that the agents mistook him for someone else when they stopped...
kptv.com
Neighbors in Portland say homeless are targets of homemade explosives, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday night, Portland police were called to reports of a homemade bomb being thrown at a food cart near SE 82nd Ave. and Francis St. The bomb never detonated and police were able to safely diffuse it. But, locals in the Lents neighborhood say this is becoming a disturbing trend.
kptv.com
Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
Family ‘paranoid’ after second attack on Portland home
A SE Portland family who was targeted in a second attack at their home says someone tried to set their house on fire two weeks after vandals struck.
Portland could near or surpass 2021′s record killings: What continues to drive the surge
Over 12 hours on the last Friday in July, a pall of sorrow shrouded a Portland courtroom, a church funeral and an Old Town street, reflecting a city firmly in the grip of gun violence. In the morning, a judge ordered a teenage couple held without bail on attempted murder...
Man dies after shooting near Portland’s Northgate Park
A man was found dead Sunday after a shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood, officials said.
'We're living in a lawless town': Cousin of man killed in Southeast Portland wants answers
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're hearing from the family of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The victim's cousin wants answers as police continue to search for a suspect. Shawnte Harris said his cousin, 42-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, was the man who was shot...
‘He was just a young kid’: Fatal N. Portland shooting shakes neighborhood that’s become accustomed to gunfire
A fatal shooting Sunday night at Northgate Park stunned residents of North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, including a woman who rushed out of her house to try to help the victim. Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street and...
2 hospitalized, vehicle struck with bullets after Gresham shooting
Two people were hospitalized after a reported shooting near Northeast Hogan Place in Gresham on Saturday, according to Gresham Police Department.
KXL
3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police troopers say three people have died in a crash involving two vehicles on the Oregon Coast. KPTV reports the crash south of Lincoln City happened Monday morning on Highway 101. Oregon State Police confirmed to the news outlet that three people...
3 wounded in Vancouver backyard, ‘unknown person’ at large
A shooter remains at large after opening fire and wounding 3 people in a Vancouver backyard in the early hours of Sunday, police officials told KOIN 6 News.
WWEEK
How One Portland Police Officer’s GPS Undermined Him—and Landed Him on an Unflattering List
And who gets to decide who is and who isn’t a trustworthy cop? And why would we, as citizens of Portland, want to keep “untrustworthy” police officers in their positions, which across the board require a staggering amount of public trust in the first place? How can we, as citizens, hold our police force accountable for officers we personally know to be questionable (if not downright unhinged) when our civilian oversight seems less effective than frayed duct tape on a speeding car hood?
