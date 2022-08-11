Edgar Garfias says two ICE agents mistook him for someone else in 2020 and seeks damages. A Hillsboro police officer is suing federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents, alleging an unlawful arrest and violation of his civil rights. Edgar Garfias, who has worked for the Hillsboro Police Department for more than four years, says that he was pulled over on Highway 8 by two ICE agents on Aug. 5, 2020. His complaint, filed this month in federal district court, says he was driving home from work and that the agents mistook him for someone else when they stopped...

