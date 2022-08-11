As always, the good folks here at ESSENCE are back again to provide you the most comprehensive list of new music around. Today, after months of turmoil, Megan Thee Stallion shares her new album Traumazine, which includes features from Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, and more. This week, The Isley Brothers delivered their song “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” featuring Beyoncé, Ari Lennox returns with her new single “Hoodie,” and DJ Premier drops the video for “Remy Rap,” with the assistance of Remy Ma and Rapsody. Our list of releases also includes music from Tobe Nwigwe, Bun B, YG, The Game, and more.

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO