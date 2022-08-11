Read full article on original website
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
Essence
Moose Knuckles Launches New Fall Campaign And Collection
Discover and shop the super-cozy and stylish early arrivals from the brand’s FW22 collection. The latter end of summer has arrived, which means earlier sunsets and cooler summer nights. While we should be able to hold on to our summer wardrobes for a little longer, there will be a sprinkle of days that call for transitional pieces that provide the perfect balance to stay warm and cool. And, of course, we know exactly where to direct you to prepare. Canadian outerwear and ready-to-wear brand Moose Knuckles released a selection of early arrivals from its FW22 collection and an epic campaign for the launch.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Gucci’s New Homeware Collection Brings Its Signature Style to Plates, Coasters and More
Gucci wants to help you dress your living room as lavishly as you dress yourself. The Italian fashion house’s new Décor collection brings its unique and vibrant style from the wardrobe to your home. This drop features new interpretations of its archival prints and animal totems applied to a range of objects and furniture, including chairs, cushions, wallpaper and ceramic tableware.
Hypebae
Cult Gaia Unveils Amethyst Collection
It-girl favorite Cult Gaia has just released its Amethyst collection in honor of Pantone‘s 2022 Color of the Year, periwinkle. Inspired by the stunning purple shade, the Los Angeles-based brand’s latest drop offers dance-floor ready evening wear and absolutely eye-catching accessories. Standouts include luxurious satin pant and shirt set that can easily be dressed up and down, alongside a texture-rich ostrich feather top perfect for a night filled with disco fever.
People
Everyone's Favorite Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale for $80 Right Now
Summer might be winding down, but Birkenstock season never ends. Sure, the instantly-recognizable sandals reach their peak popularity during the summer, but many celebrities continue wearing them into fall and, for those who live in warm climates like California, even with socks come winter. TLDR; Birkenstock sandals are a smart footwear choice year-round, and now's the perfect time to invest in a new pair.
PopSugar
Coach's New Limited-Edition Handbag Collection Is Too Cute to Handle
Meet Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie, and Groovie, aka the Coachies. These personalities are a part of Coach's new limited-edition fall collection of the cutest handbags packed with personality. The Coachies line includes card holders, crossbody bags, and the Rogue 25 and 17 designs. Each piece has a set of animated eyes with colorful detailing on a bold and vibrant backdrop. The handbags are accessorized with turn locks, tassels, zipper tabs, and other cutesy charms and details that give the appearance of hands and legs. Plus, some of these pieces are made with recycled materials. This collection has a piece for every vibe; it's fun, playful, and eccentric in the chicest way. These expressive bags will steal the spotlight, and you have to be OK with it.
Essence
Ray-Ban Partners With Elsewhere To Celebrate Its Latest Collection
Shop the new, colorful sunglasses collection and discover the brand’s summer series that ends with an Everyday People party. Block the sun in style and color with Ray-Ban’s new sunglasses collection, the Colorblock Collection. For the new collection, Ray-Ban reintroduces one of its original silhouettes, the ‘Wayfarer’, in a vibrant, special edition. The fun designs were inspired by summer and of the season’s hottest trends, color blocking.
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. Launches New Tiffany Lock Bracelet Collection
Tiffany & Co. has officially launched its new “Tiffany Loc” collection, drawing from the archives to re-envision the symbolic idea of the padlock. Arriving as a token of togetherness and inclusivity, the sleek bangles feature an innovative swivel mechanism that took over a year to develop and is found in different combinations of white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and pavé diamonds.
FASHION Magazine |
The Best Street Style Seen at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2023
We can always count on the Danish capital for a healthy dose of playful colours, patterns and silhouettes. As fashion lovers descend upon Copenhagen to see designers’ Spring 2023 collections, there is much anticipation in the air for what trends will dominate the upcoming season. Stylish Danes, beloved international influencers and up-and-coming social stars delivered a healthy serving of street style to inspire us out of our fashion rut (as per usual).
We’re Drooling Over Mr Porter Bright Future Jewelry Collection, a Trust Fund Kid’s Dream Come True
Click here to read the full article. If your clothing reflects your personality, shouldn’t your jewelry and watches do the same thing? That’s the idea behind Mr Porter’s new Bright Future Collection. Just as menswear now includes nontraditional styles, colors, and fabrics, this limited-edition jewelry collection explores that within the realm of watches and fine jewelry. “Men’s fine jewelry is having a moment right now — or what I would call a renaissance — as a form of self-expression and exploration,” Maxim de Turckheim, Senior Buyer, Fine Jewelry and Watches for the Brand, said in a recent press release. “What is...
dornob.com
Bohinc Studio’s Peaches Collection Celebrates the Soft, Curvy Female Form
Replete with soft, fleshy curves and creases, the latest collection of furniture by Bohinc Studio doesn’t shy away from citing its inspiration: the female form. Consisting of three pieces, including the Big Girl armchair, the Derriére armchair, and the Peachy pouf, the Peaches collection isn’t exactly subtle, particularly when rendered in a pale shade of warm pink. Fittingly enough, the collection made its debut in the abandoned nunnery called Casa Delle Suore in Alcova for Milan Design Week.
architecturaldigest.com
Bulgari Looks to an Iconic Italian Estate for Its Latest High Jewelry Collection
Italian Renaissance gardens swagger: bold architectonic hedges, cypress trees that tower like exclamation points, sparkling stone fountains that jet, spray, and splash. The jewelry fashioned by Bulgari possesses similarly dynamic qualities, which explains why the luxury brand’s colorful baubles have become badges of honor among women with an attitude, such as superstars Elizabeth Taylor, Gina Lollobrigida, and Sharon Stone. So it only makes sense that the legendary Rome-based firm, launched in 1884 by Greek-born master silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, would step outdoors for inspiration. Cultivated by Lucia Silvestri, the company’s award-winning creative director for high jewelry, Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders is a dolce vita collection that fuses those aesthetic codes into a lapidary salute to Madre Natura, with artful evocations of everything from fruits to foliage to serpents. One of the prizes of the 140-piece trove is the Emerald Archway necklace, a tour de force ornament that expertly channels the grandeur of the gardens of Villa Farnese—an iconic estate near Rome that was created in the early 16th century for the future Pope Paul III—into a river of glittering gems. “The Farnese Gardens are an extraordinary demonstration of humankind’s ability to beautify nature through creativity and mastery,” says Silvestri. “We wanted to re-create the harmonious bond between the gardens and architecture.” The necklace’s centerpiece is an 11.01-carat cushion-cut Colombian emerald nestled between cascades of L-shape elements, all studded with myriad diamonds that echo the expertly scissored greenery in the villa’s geometric parterre garden. Drape it in place, close the clasp, and—presto!— you’re a modern-day Eve. bulgari.com.
Essence
Angelica Ross Is Transforming The Tech World!
The category is ACCESS! By using technology as a harm reduction strategy, Angelica Ross’s Trans Tech Enterprises provides Trans people with access to practical, career-ready skill in technology. TOPICS: angelica ross Technology Trans Tech Enterprises.
NYLON
Costume Designer Heidi Bivens On The Iconic Y2K Sneakers You Need
Growing up in Washington DC, Heidi Bivens spent her time hanging out at Pulaski Park with some of the best skateboarders of the era. It makes sense then that the costume designer behind one of pop culture’s most iconic shows would be heavily influenced by her roots. “Youth culture has been a constant inspiration for many fashion designers,” she says, “and with athleisure and street style becoming popular again, it’s become much more acceptable — and even desirable — to incorporate more casual clothing into a high fashion aesthetic.”
Napapijri and Cordura Talk Sleek, Sustainable Style for Outdoor
Italian outdoor brand Napapijri wants consumers to wear their clothes longer. And through its partnership with Cordura fabrics, the brand’s latest Premium Outdoor Collection spotlights the merging of “urban aesthetic, functionality and comfort” for sustainably minded shoppers seeking a sleek look and durable feel. Cordura Advanced Fabrics, under the Invista umbrella, recently introduced its new Re/cor portfolio that urges industry members to “Expect More, Waste Less.” For Napapijri’s collection, Cordura’s fully recycled Re/cor RN6 fashions into its well-known Skidoo jacket, and its UltraLite Fabric elevates its Northfarer anorak.More from WWDInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisThey Are Wearing: CorsicaInside Opening...
Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Revives Controversial ’90s Popcorn Dress Trend in Puffy Purple Heels
Click here to read the full article. Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina snapped a colorful mirror selfie for her Instagram followers. The therapist shared her chic look on July 24, embracing vibrant hues with pops and flourishes present in her wardrobe. Nina captioned the post, “feeling,” with a multitude of heart emojis, mirroring the colors in her outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) The basketball star’s wife wore a ruched mini dress by Mara Hoffman with interesting smocking textural elements that created a popcorn effect. The “Laura” piece was fitted with thick shoulder straps and a...
Labor Day 2022 is just around the corner—shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon
Tons of Labor Day 2022 deals just dropped and we're breaking down everything you need to know to scoop big savings on tech, home and kitchen items.
Milly Alcock Dazzles in Dior Tulle Dress at ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere in London
Milly Alcock went fashion-forward at the latest premiere for “House of the Dragon.” On Monday, the Australian actress walked the red carpet of Leicester Square in London wearing a black tiered tulle dress by Dior paired with heels by Jimmy Choo and diamond jewelry from De Beers. She styled her hair in a slightly messy bob and kept her eye makeup simple with a dark pink lip.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'House of the Dragon' London PremiereA Closer Look at Blackpink's Style Through the YearsInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook Gaming She was styled by Holly...
Gear Patrol
Pick Up This Carhartt WIP Chore Jacket for a Rare 50% Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. You've heard of workwear giant Carhartt, and by now you've probably heard of its more stylish sub-brand, Carhartt Work In Progress, or WIP for short. If you haven't, though, the skinny is on Carhartt WIP is this: the brand takes on the timeless silhouettes created by its hard-working forefathers at Carhartt and elevates them with a modern fit and function. WIP's apparel is just as tough but is also a bit more approachable — ideal for someone who doesn't necessarily need a wardrobe that can stand up to a life in the trades. Right now, you can get one of Carhartt WIP's most popular jackets, the Michigan jacket, for 50 percent off at Ssense.
