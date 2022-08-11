ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER, SOUTH CENTRAL. PECOS AND SOUTHERN TERRELL COUNTIES HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD. WARNING... ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

California interior to experience high heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned Tuesday that a large swath of California’s interior will experience dangerously high temperatures. The heat spell will largely impact the Central Valley but will also extend out to interior portions of the north and east San Francisco Bay regions and to the coast south of Monterey Bay, the National Weather Service said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Cars
SFGate

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy