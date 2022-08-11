Read full article on original website
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER, SOUTH CENTRAL. PECOS AND SOUTHERN TERRELL COUNTIES HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD. WARNING... ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding...
California interior to experience high heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned Tuesday that a large swath of California’s interior will experience dangerously high temperatures. The heat spell will largely impact the Central Valley but will also extend out to interior portions of the north and east San Francisco Bay regions and to the coast south of Monterey Bay, the National Weather Service said.
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
'Huge problem': Fine for illegal camping in Big Sur goes up to $1,000
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
'We were the first': How Giovanni's Shrimp Truck started a food craze across Hawaii
A tale of graffiti, secret peppers and a kidnapping attempt.
California's proposed fast food bill isn't what it seems
A restaurant owner argues against California's AB 257.
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
