Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings
Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
Recap: Albireo Pharma Q2 Earnings
Albireo Pharma ALBO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Albireo Pharma missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $-2.04 versus an estimate of $-1.65. Revenue was up $5.78 million from the same...
Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Insights
TherapeuticsMD TXMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $-3.44 versus an estimate of $-3.04. Revenue was up $5.56 million from the same period last...
China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview
China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: INVO Bioscience Q2 Earnings
INVO Bioscience INVO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. INVO Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $62 thousand from the same...
Recap: Verb Tech Q2 Earnings
Verb Tech VERB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verb Tech missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $7 thousand from the same...
Analyst Ratings for RPT Realty
Within the last quarter, RPT Realty RPT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $12.0 versus the current price of RPT Realty at $11.005, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
AMMO: Q1 Earnings Insights
AMMO POWW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMMO reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Preview: Greenlane Holdings Earnings
Greenlane Holdings GNLN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Greenlane Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.00. Greenlane Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Sea
Sea SE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sea will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.21. Sea bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Albireo Pharma Shares Plunge After Q2 Results Misses Profit Estimates
EPS was $(2.04), which missed the consensus of $(1.65). R&D expenses were $22.9 million, compared with $20.9 million in 2Q21. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $181.0 million as of June 30, 2022. Based on current revenue and expense projections, Albireo Pharma expects sufficient cash into 2024. Bylvay...
Gracell Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gracell Biotechnologies beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Fabrinet Q4 Earnings
Fabrinet FN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fabrinet beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $78.31 million from the same period last...
Recap: F45 Training Holdings Q2 Earnings
F45 Training Holdings FXLV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. F45 Training Holdings posted an EPS of $-0.36. Revenue was up $3.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter...
Recap: Ideal Power Q2 Earnings
Ideal Power IPWR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ideal Power beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $33 thousand from the same...
Preview: Tremor Intl's Earnings
Tremor Intl TRMR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tremor Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. Tremor Intl bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
