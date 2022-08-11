Over 1,100 acres could be returned to Potawatomi Nation, Illinois representatives say

SHABBONA, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — U.S. Representatives Jesus Garcia and Lauren Underwood , among others, were in DeKalb County today, where they championed legislation to help a Native American tribe reclaim stolen land.

On what’s considered the only property the Potawatomi Nation still owns in DeKalb County, singers and drummers opened the news conference.

There, Garcia outlined legislation that will help the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation reclaim more than 1,100 acres, which were stolen from them in violation of a treaty.

Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation chairman Joseph Rupnick welcomed the Congressional support. Finally, Rupnick said, progress is being made:

“Congress is the only body that can correct this issue here, which has been my focus and the focus of tribal council since we’ve been elected,” Rupnick said.

The bipartisan bill would also authorize $10 million in compensation to the Potawatomi Nation for land it won't get back.

The news conference was led by members of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, some of whom came from Kansas, where most of the tribe relocated after losing its land.

Underwood, along with Garcia, is co-sponsoring legislation to give back the land here in DeKalb County.

“Even though 1,280 acres were preserved for the tribe’s chief through a treaty, in an act of injustice, the government illegally auctioned it off,” Underwood said. “For nearly 200 years, the tribe has been fighting to get their land back.”

Much of the land is a state park now, but there are some homes. The Potawatomi Nation will cede the ownership of those properties.

