Read full article on original website
Related
Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits
With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
Shoppers are flocking to dollar stores for canned goods because they can't afford fresh food due to soaring inflation
Shoppers are feeling the effects of soaring inflation in the US. Many are switching to dollar stores or bulk buying items to cope with rising prices. One shopper told the WSJ they were eating mainly canned goods from their local dollar store. Shoppers are increasingly feeling the effects of soaring...
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?
The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
USPS Has No Reason to Have 630,000 Employees
The U.S. Postal Service bills itself as one of America’s largest employers, but does it have tens of thousands of workers it does not need?
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck
When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US Postal Deliveries Continue to Disappoint
Delivery times for First-Class mail continue to disappoint.
SNAP Benefits: Amazon Offers a Discount on Prime Membership With Your EBT Card
Even after raising its annual regular price for Amazon Prime service by $20, Amazon offers ways for certain customers to save money. Shoppers who are recipients of SNAP and SNAP EBT Cash benefits (or...
Do’s and Don’ts of Dollar Store Shopping
Dollar stores like Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar General have become more and more popular as a places to get certain personal, household and food items at extraordinarily low prices....
CBS News
528K+
Followers
63K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1