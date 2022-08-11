Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges by Centralia Police. Jayden Acres of McKee Street was taken to the Marion County Jail on Sunday for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
spotonillinois.com
Swansea man alleges guest attacked him following argument with his wife
BELLEVILLE - A former employee of the Marissa school district claims she was unjustly terminated after suffering injuries on the job and requesting medical leave. Plaintiff Laura Kohrs filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Marissa Community Unit School
taylorvilledailynews.com
Four Arrested On Meth Charges In Taylorville
Four people have been arrested in Taylorville following complaints from citizens concerning narcotic traffic. 26-year-old Faith Lozier, 61-year-old Donald Lozier, 32-year-old William Simmons, and Ruth Lozier were all arrested for various charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Other charges are expected to come. On...
spotonillinois.com
Girard man sentenced for meth delivery
Joseph V. Greear, 50, of Girard was sentenced by the Judge Joshua A. Meyer to 11 years and six months in prison for the Class 1 felony of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
myleaderpaper.com
Isbell sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder
Jason Isbell, 45, of Hillsboro has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Samuel Israelsen in 2019 in High Ridge. Jefferson County Div. 1 Circuit Judge Joseph Rathert handed down the sentence on July 11. A jury found Isbell guilty of first-degree...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 20: one inmate sentenced in Sangamon County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Sangamon County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 20. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated
KMOV
Metro East cities among those to receive grant money through Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $106 million in capital grants to rebuild 50 communities across the State of Illinois Monday. The Rebuild Illinois and Main Streets Capital program also offered an additional $109 million in matching grant...
Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis activated to investigate Belleville homicide
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of a 33-year-old Belleville man Friday. In a tweet announcing the activation, the Major Case Squad said at about 10:45 p.m., Belleville Police Police Department responded to a report of a man shot in the 9800 block of West Main Street in Belleville.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
Kirkwood woman killed over the weekend; ex-boyfriend charged
A Kirkwood woman was shot to death inside her home over the weekend. Prosecutors have charged her ex-boyfriend in connection with the crime.
advantagenews.com
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 13th, 2022
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Zachary Woolridge of East 650th Avenue in Farina was arrested by Farina Police on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. He remains in custody in lieu of $2,500 bond. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of Front Street...
Meth bust in Montgomery Co. traffic stop leads to 2 arrests
Two men are behind bars after a Montgomery County traffic stop leads to a methamphetamine bust Friday night.
FOX2now.com
Tractor-trailer involved in McKinley Bridge crash
ST. LOUIS – First responders are at the scene of a crash that has taken place on McKinley Bridge. The crash took place westbound on the Missouri side heading to downtown St. Louis around 8:00 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the area and showed that a semi-truck and three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are involved in the crash as one person was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
spotonillinois.com
thebengilpost.com
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, drag it across the ground and slam it against the side of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The post St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
