Madison County, IL

Police Beat for Monday, August 15th, 2022

An 18-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges by Centralia Police. Jayden Acres of McKee Street was taken to the Marion County Jail on Sunday for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.
SALEM, IL
Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Swansea man alleges guest attacked him following argument with his wife

BELLEVILLE - A former employee of the Marissa school district claims she was unjustly terminated after suffering injuries on the job and requesting medical leave. Plaintiff Laura Kohrs filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Marissa Community Unit School
SWANSEA, IL
Four Arrested On Meth Charges In Taylorville

Four people have been arrested in Taylorville following complaints from citizens concerning narcotic traffic. 26-year-old Faith Lozier, 61-year-old Donald Lozier, 32-year-old William Simmons, and Ruth Lozier were all arrested for various charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Other charges are expected to come. On...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Girard man sentenced for meth delivery

Joseph V. Greear, 50, of Girard was sentenced by the Judge Joshua A. Meyer to 11 years and six months in prison for the Class 1 felony of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
GIRARD, IL
Isbell sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder

Jason Isbell, 45, of Hillsboro has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Samuel Israelsen in 2019 in High Ridge. Jefferson County Div. 1 Circuit Judge Joseph Rathert handed down the sentence on July 11. A jury found Isbell guilty of first-degree...
HILLSBORO, MO
St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Meth dealer sentenced in Macoupin County

A Girard man’s headed to prison for supplying methamphetamine to others in Macoupin County. State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Friday afternoon that 50-year-old Joseph Greear faces up to eleven years and six months behind bars, and won’t be eligible for parole until the end of 2027. Unlawful...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Saturday, August 13th, 2022

Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Zachary Woolridge of East 650th Avenue in Farina was arrested by Farina Police on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. He remains in custody in lieu of $2,500 bond. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of Front Street...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Tractor-trailer involved in McKinley Bridge crash

ST. LOUIS – First responders are at the scene of a crash that has taken place on McKinley Bridge. The crash took place westbound on the Missouri side heading to downtown St. Louis around 8:00 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the area and showed that a semi-truck and three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are involved in the crash as one person was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Belleville man killed in shooting late Friday night on West Main Street

Belleville man killed in shooting late Friday night on West Main Street
BELLEVILLE, IL

