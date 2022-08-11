ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Probation officers only visited El Monte cop killer once in 16 months

By James Queally
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

In the weeks before Justin Flores shot and killed two El Monte Police officers, Los Angeles County probation officials received multiple reports that he was using drugs, had obtained a gun and attacked his girlfriend, all probation violations that were never reported to local law enforcement, officials said Thursday.

The probation department's lackadaisical monitoring of Flores — who gunned down Officer Joseph Santana and Cpl. Michael Paredes after they responded to a domestic violence incident in June — has been the subject of a county investigation triggered by a Times report that revealed probation officials hadn't seen him in person in the six months before the killings.

On Wednesday, the county Office of the Inspector General submitted its initial findings to the Probation Oversight Commission, raising more questions about the probation department's handling of Flores. In the 16 months that Flores was under the department's supervision, an officer visited him in person only one time, according to the inspector general's report.

The department also repeatedly failed to initiate "desertion" proceedings that could have resulted in Flores' arrest, even after it lost touch with him for three months in 2021, according to the inspector general's office.

A documented gang member, Flores had a lengthy criminal record that included convictions for burglary and drug possession, court records show. Last year, he was placed on probation as part of a plea deal after he was arrested for weapons possession.

Santana and Paredes were responding to a report of domestic violence at the Siesta Inn on June 14, authorities have said. The officers were able to get the purported victim out of the motel room, but Flores then emerged from a bathroom and shot both officers in the head, police said. Flores stole a gun from one of the fallen officers and ran into the motel parking lot, where he engaged in a gun battle with other responding officers. Authorities say he fell to the ground before taking his own life.

While initial frustrations with the case focused on how Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón's progressive policies might have impacted Flores' sentencing, the probation department's actions have garnered intense scrutiny more recently.

Issues started early in Flores' time under the probation department's supervision, according to the inspector general's report, which was made public Thursday at a Probation Oversight Commission meeting. Officers were unable to locate him during a three-month period starting in June 2021 and failed to make a "desertion report," which could have triggered a hearing resulting in the revocation of Flores' probation.

From January to March of this year, probation officials again could not make in-person contact with Flores for three months, according to the inspector general's report. While staff indicated a desertion report had been filed, no record of a report exists, according to the inspector general.

The most concerning information came to light in the weeks leading up to the officers' murders. In early June, Flores' girlfriend's mother called the probation department to allege he was using PCP, carrying a gun and physically abusing her daughter.

Separately, Flores' mother told The Times earlier this year that she also called his probation officer to report her son had been abusing drugs for months, a relapse triggered by his cousin's murder in Commerce.

Eric Bates, a special assistant inspector general, told the L.A. County Probation Oversight Commission on Thursday that none of the information referred by Flores' girlfriend's mother was forwarded to local law enforcement.

He did not specifically address the information given to The Times by Flores' mother, who denies her son abused his girlfriend.

The inspector general's investigation could take another 45 days to complete, Bates said. Under questioning from the oversight commission, Probation Chief Adolfo Gonzales said the department is reviewing its threat assessment tools and individual officer caseloads to better understand what happened in Flores' case.

But Gonzales also warned that Flores' case might be an outlier. He said he was hesitant to make a habit of arresting probationers for technical violations such as missed check-ins or drug tests.

Earlier this year, a high-ranking probation official told The Times that in-person visits would have been crucial in supervising Flores, who had a long record of misdemeanor offenses and was known to struggle with drug addiction. Considering Flores’ mother said her son began using drugs again in March, an in-person visit would have raised alarms earlier, the official said.

The day after the murders, Gonzales called an “emergency meeting” to order an audit of field contacts between officers and probationers, an official previously told The Times. The probation department never responded to questions about the meeting.

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Third suspect arrested in police officer killing

DOWNEY - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
DOWNEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism

Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Probation Officers#Cop Killer#Murder#Sentencing#Violent Crime#El Monte Police#Cpl
Santa Clarita Radio

Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon

An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Thirty suspects are arrested on felony charges during gang sweep in San Bernardino

Thirty suspects were arrested on felony charges during a gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The multi-agency SMASH (San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums) operation included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station, as well as officers from several different agencies including the Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Fontana School Police, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments. In total, more than 80 officers converged in San Bernardino to assist with this operation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.

A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
396K+
Followers
67K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy