ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

7-Eleven looted after alleged street takeover in Harbor Gateway

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Street racers and spectators reportedly ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in the Harbor Gateway area after a large street takeover early Monday morning. The street takeover allegedly occurred at the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street in the Athens neighborhood in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Third person charged in killing of off-duty Monterey Park officer

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A third person was charged Monday with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, is facing...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culver City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Culver City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Looters break into Central L.A. auto parts store after street takeover

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an Autozone store in Harvard Heights was looted following a street takeover early Saturday morning. Police responded to the auto parts store at 1920 S. Western Ave. after receiving reports that more than 30 people were inside the business and looting it from the back of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism

Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Airpods#Fraud
foxla.com

Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville

A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Driver killed in Long Beach crash

A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday.Officers responded to reports of a crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue."Upon arrival, officers discovered a male driver inside of a 2007 GMC Sierra suffering from injuries to the upper body," police said in a statement."The preliminary investigation revealed the driver ... drove over a raised cement center median and collided with a chain link fence post," police said.The man, said to be a Lomita resident, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Long Beach Police Department said.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the man's identity was withheld.Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Detective Jeff Meyer at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Willowbrook area

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
CBS LA

Murder suspect fatally shot after allegedly pointing handgun at deputies in Victorville

Authorities say a murder suspect that had been sought in Los Angeles was fatally wounded while deputies attempted to apprehend him in Victorville. Just before being shot by deputies Thursday, authorities say Byron Hayes pointed a handgun at deputies who had arrived at a home in the 12600 block of Westway Lane seeking to arrest him. Hayes, a 33-year-old resident of Victorville, at the time had barricaded himself inside the home and authorities had spent time negotiating with him to surrender. After Hayes was shot, medical aid was rendered and Hayes had been rushed to a hospital. It was there that he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff' Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.
VICTORVILLE, CA
HeySoCal

Investigators seek additional victims of man suspected of abuse

Authorities Monday sought additional victims of a 74- year-old man who is suspected of sexually abusing two girls for whom his wife babysat in Hawthorne. Rosendo Medrano was arrested Wednesday on at least five felony counts stemming from the abuse, which allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2016 while Medrano was living in Hawthorne with his wife, who was babysitting the two girls, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
HAWTHORNE, CA
foxla.com

Thieves crash car into Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Thieves hit a Beverly Hills store in a "crash and grab." According to authorities, the suspects crashed their car into a Neiman Marcus on Wilshire Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Police say they got there within three minutes of the store's alarm going off, but...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

3 armed suspects break into Sherman Oaks home, still at large

Three armed suspects are on the loose after breaking into a home in Sherman Oaks Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive in Sherman Oaks. Police said a homeowner locked himself inside a bedroom, where he retrieved a weapon and opened fire on the home invaders through a door. Officers arrived with guns drawn, searched the home and did not find any suspects. There were no reports of any injuries. The suspects were still on the loose as of 8:17 a.m. Saturday. They fled armed with handguns, police added. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy