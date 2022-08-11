ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
southbmore.com

Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore

I recently went to dinner at 1157 Bar + Kitchen in Locust Point for the first time (shame on me!) It is a small restaurant but it’s impressively designed to fit a kitchen, bar, and quite a few tables in there (mostly two-tops). The “New American” menu is a really cool combination of flavors from many different cultures, and our order certainly took us on a mini trip around the globe. We got four plates – the Curried Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Pork and Poblano Pepper Empanadas, Crispy Spanish Octopus, and the Korean Fried Chicken Wings.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1

A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Fashion Week returns for 15th season on Aug. 13-21

Nate Couser first began designing jewelry after his therapist suggested he harness his creativity as an outlet for the grief he felt following his grandmother’s murder. Over 15 years later, Couser now owns VashtiBlue Jewelry Studio and will debut his work at Baltimore Fashion Week after working behind the scenes for several years.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
southbmore.com

Dead and Fallen Trees Awaiting Removal at Riverside Park

The Friends of Riverside Park has requested Baltimore City Recreation and Parks to remove eight dead trees from Riverside Park. Two of the trees fell to the ground after a storm on July 2nd, while the remaining six trees are still standing, but dead. A large pin oak tree by...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Train strikes tractor-trailer on Eastern Avenue in Baltimore

A freight train struck a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon in Baltimore. The collision took place around 1 p.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue and Kane Street. City police said no injuries were reported. SkyTeam 11 reported the collision split the trailer in half, and the westbound lanes of Eastern Avenue...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Miss Toya’s Creole House Now Open in Silver Spring

Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. Menu items include Catfish & Grits, Garlic Butter Clams, Gumbo, Jambalaya, Oysters, Rib Eye, and Seafood Po Boy. According to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page, “Downtown Silver Spring, are you ready for the heat? Miss Toyas Creole House is finally open. It’s time for some great southern creole food, incredible drinks, friendly vibes, and a good time. Who’s ready? Miss Toyas is finally here. Let’s eat.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Darley Park community opens brighter, safer park

Community members held a lighting ceremony at Darley Gateway Park in East Baltimore on Thursday night. For years, the area was a dumping ground filled with trash. Now, it's been transformed into a park. After five years of work, improved lighting now enhances safety so people can spend more time...
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

9 W. Randall Street

2 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Federal Hill W/ Parking - 2 bedroom EOG townhome in West Federal Hill with amenities throughout! Features exposed brick, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an island. The master bath has a jetted tub and separate shower with custom tile. Additional features include a washer/dryer and rear parking pad.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Choral group for older adults is seeking singers 55 and older in the Baltimore and Columbia areas; no past experience required

Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the country’s largest choral organization for adults 55 and older, is looking for new singers to join their Baltimore and Columbia groups. The organization, founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during a study on how singing can benefit the mental and physical...
COLUMBIA, MD
rockvillenights.com

Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teen among 8 injured, 6 dead in 9 shootings in Baltimore over weekend

A teenager was among eight people injured in nine shootings that also left six people dead over a violent weekend in Baltimore. Diane Jones said someone shot her 31-year-old son, Marcus Roberts, three times around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on West Lombard Street. "My baby. They took one of my angels....
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

As many as 7 shot overnight, 2 dead in Baltimore, police say

As many as seven people were shot overnight in Baltimore, two of which died, police said. City police said officers on patrol heard gunshots around 1:43 a.m. Sunday and found a man and woman shot in the 5500 block of Harford Road in northeast Baltimore. Police said a man died...
BALTIMORE, MD

