Officials emphasize photo of Kiely Rodni, share new details of search

By Megan Camponovo
 4 days ago

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — After six days since Kiley Rodni went missing after attending a party near Prosser Family Campground, officials shared a photo that they are emphasizing during the investigation of her disappearance.

During a news conference on Thursday, officials shared a photo of Kiely Rodni that had already been widely distributed, but that is now considered more important to the investigation.

The necklaces officials believe Rodni was wearing when she disappeared.

In the photo, Rodni is wearing several pieces of jewelry, including three “gold-colored” necklaces that her family assures she was wearing the night of her disappearance.

Officials from the Placer County Sheriff and the Nevada County Sheriff also said that they have received over 500 tips regarding Rodni, who was last seen at a party north of Truckee on August 6 around 12:30 am.

She had attended a party where more than 200 minors and young adults were in attendance.

The sheriff’s office established a tip line dedicated to the search for Rodni: 530-581-6320 option 7. Callers can remain anonymous.

During the Thursday news conference, Lieutenant Josh Barnhart from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reminded the teens who attended the party that if they were hesitant to come forward, they should go to a person they trust and have that person go to law enforcement.

Barnhart also mentioned that a fight occurred during the party, but they do not believe it had any connection to Rodni. Since people recorded the fight, sheriffs are asking for those videos to be sent in as well in case they help with the search for her.

Boyfriend and friends search for Kiely Rodni

The Placer County sheriff’s office told FOX40 that they’re treating her disappearance as a possible abduction, since her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, is also missing.

Authorities said that Rodni’s phone was last registered at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday morning. They also said that she was seen at a store on Friday around 6 p.m. based on surveillance footage . She was last seen wearing a black tank top with green Dickie’s pants. She has a nose ring, along with numerous other piercings.

A still from surveillance footage showing Rodni around 6 p.m. on Friday at a store near Truckee.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to finding Rodni. Her family created a website, findkiely.com , dedicated to helping find the missing teen and sharing information about her disappearance.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also has a 24-hour hotline: 1-800-843-5678.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

I guest
4d ago

I know the authorities can’t tell all details in the investigation, but I’d like to just know, as a parent, have they searched ravines, cliffs or water?

Bee?
3d ago

I am so sorry this young beautiful girl is missing. I do ask myself why a girl of such young age was allowed to be out at a party in the woods?

