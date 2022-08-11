Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Funeral arrangements set for legendary SETX football player Steve Worster
BRIDGE CITY/AUSTIN — Funeral arrangements are set through Claybar Funeral Home in Orange for legendary Southeast Texas football player Steve Worster. The Bridge City and University of Texas football icon died Saturday. He turned 73 in July. Visitation is this coming Saturday, August 20, from 11-2 at Claybar Funeral...
KFDM-TV
Remembering legendary Bridge City and U.T. football player Steve Worster
BRIDGE CITY — Legendary Bridge City and University of Texas Longhorn football player Steve Worster, who was an All-State and All-American fullback and was the foundation of the wishbone offense at U.T., has died. He turned 73 in July. Claybar Funeral Home in Orange says Worster died Saturday. Arrangements...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Longhorn legend Steve Worster has died
Steve Worster, a Texas high school football legend who was a star on two Texas Longhorn national championship teams, has died at the age of 73. Worster was a three-time all-state running back at Bridge City High School in southeast Texas, and as a senior in 1966 he rushed for over 2,200 yards and led his school to a 30-6 win over McKinney in the Class 3A state championship game. In that 1966 state final he ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
kogt.com
Steve Worster Passes Away
Bridge City and University of Texas legend Steve Worster passed away August 13. Worster turned 73 in July. He had been battling health problems for several years. Worster helped lead Bridge City to a 3A State Championship in 1966 after reaching the title game in 1965. He rushed for 5422 yards during his career before going to Texas where he helped the Longhorns win two National Titles. He rushed for 2,353 yards and 36 career touchdowns as Texas won 30 consecutive games between 1968 and 1970. He was also fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy in 1970.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Earl Thomas' Texas Home Burns Down, Considered "Total Loss"
Earl Thomas and his family are going through a devastating predicament today as it has been reported that his home in Orange, Texas has burned down. Parts of the home are still standing, however, officials who helped fight the fire are now calling the home a "total loss." As the...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP: How far should I go when turning from a boulevard?
Aleen from Port Arthur asks: When I approach a boulevard and want to turn, I was under the impression that I was supposed to go to the furthest side of the boulevard and turn. But today, I’m not to sure about this because every time I try to do that, a vehicle traveling the opposite direction is ALWAYS in the spot waiting to turn. I question if I’m right or if they are wrong. Help clear this up for me.
MySanAntonio
Trip to Waffle House leads 35-year-old's arrest
A Beaumont man was indicted in May after allegedly stealing a vehicle and heading to Waffle House. Police were first alerted to the situation March 21 when another man noticed his pickup truck was missing from his driveway around 5:30 a.m. after walking outside of his Beaumont home planning to go to work, according to court documents.
hotelnewsresource.com
Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 118-key Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, located at 1610 IH10 South, Beaumont, Texas 77707. The property, built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, was purchased by Pride Management, based in Beaumont, Texas, from American Liberty Hospitality (ALH), based in Houston, Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Port Arthur News
Father speaks on bond reduction for suspect in daughter’s death; “I had so much anger”
Not long before her death in 2021, Madison Martinez posted on social media saying if for some reason she were ever killed, she’d come back just to apologize. “Why she wrote that, I’ll never know,” said her father, David Martinez. “My daughter was wonderful. She was the sweetest little thing and wouldn’t hurt a flea.”
KPLC TV
Lake Charles mother charged with 2nd-degree murder after allegedly leaving 6-month-old in car for hours
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is charged with murder after allegedly leaving her baby in her SUV for around five hours Sunday, resulting in the child’s death. “Somebody out there would have loved this child, somebody would have loved the opportunity to raise this child,”...
KFDM-TV
Sidney Valentine confirmed as Lamar Institute of Technology president
BEAUMONT — The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System has confirmed Sidney E. Valentine, Ph.D., as president of Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont. He succeeds Dr. Lonnie Howard, who has served as president of LIT since 2016. Dr. Valentine was named sole finalist for the...
kjas.com
Two go to hospital following Monday morning auto accident
Two residents of Buna in the south end of Jasper County, were transported by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for the injuries they received in a two-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Monday morning just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team pulls 2 vehicles from water after fisherman’s discovery
For the second time in a week, the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team recovered two vehicles from a nearby waterway. According to Fire Chief Greg Benson, the latest search began after a fisherman called Sunday saying he believed he’d located a vehicle in Taylor’s Bayou while using his depth finder.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out...
'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge, third vehicle still underwater
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed. The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car underwater near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4beaumont.com
DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
Port Arthur News
Man killed following Saturday night shooting
ORANGE — A nighttime shooting Saturday in Orange turned fatal when the victim succumbed to his injuries later in the evening, authorities said. Following a report of a victim “suffering from a gunshot wound,” Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Street in Orange at approximately 9:30 p.m.
kjas.com
Jasper takes on Diboll in scrimmage game
Just a week ago, the Bulldogs were having their first practice in full pads. On Friday, the Bulldogs traveled to Diboll for their first time to make contact with someone other than Bulldogs. The Lumberjacks of Diboll are picked to win first in District 9 3A D1. The sign on...
Lake Charles American Press
8/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark A. Handy, 55, 115 Fry St. — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,250. Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, 1600 4th St. — possession of...
Comments / 0