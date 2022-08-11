Read full article on original website
Old Bridge man allegedly attempted to pass in ‘no-passing zone’ during fatal crash in Hillsborough
A 20-year-old Old Bridge man has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide following a fatal crash in Hillsborough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon. Jaden Brandon Ramos was...
Spotswood police advise residents to ‘lock and secure’ vehicles after rise in motor vehicle thefts in area
SPOTSWOOD – Due to the recent rise in motor vehicle thefts in the area, police are advising residents to lock and secure their vehicles. A majority of the crimes that have occurred are a result of unlocked vehicles, according to the Spotswood Police Department through a Nixle alert.
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 17
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot; and on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
Metuchen enters shared service with Rutgers University for police dispatch
METUCHEN – For Police Chief Arthur Flaherty, a single seat police dispatch was essentially “a bad situation” waiting to happen. “We have evolved from a town of 12,800 to a town of 17,000 right now,” he said. “We are putting in 240 more condos and a 30-acre park. We are going to be near [a population of] 20,000 in two and a half square miles. It’s dense and with Edison growing exponentially … we’ve gotten very busy.”
Holmdel residents warned to lock vehicles, garages in wake of thefts
HOLMDEL — The deputy mayor of Holmdel is advising residents to lock their vehicles and their homes in the wake of several recent incidents involving vehicle theft. During the Aug. 9 meeting of the Township Committee, Deputy Mayor Prakash Santhana reported there have been five vehicle thefts in recent weeks and 16 attempted vehicle thefts in the same time frame.
News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 17
• Pink Ribbons of Central New Jersey will host a membership breakfast at 9 a.m. Aug. 19 at Applebee’s, 55 Route 9 South (Manalapan Epicentre), Manalapan. Area residents are invited to renew their membership or to join, enjoy breakfast and chat with other members. The group will discuss its upcoming calendar. Pink Ribbons is an affiliate of Susan G. Komen. Its purpose is to raise funds through charitable events for the fight against breast cancer. RSVP to Helene Cohen at 732-577-0303.
State police: Driver of Coach bus may have ‘lost directional control’ before fatal crash on New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE – The driver of a double-decker Coach bus may have “lost directional control” before going off the road in the fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to a New Jersey State Police preliminary investigation. Two passengers traveling on a double-decker Coach bus sustained fatal...
Bordentown City, Township support county’s stigma-free initiative
The Burlington County Commissioners are reminding residents to call 9-8-8, or text 988 to reach immediate help for anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide, or a mental health or substance use crisis. The new three-digit dialing code, 9-8-8, will reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which launched on July 16 and...
Sayreville Borough Council approves bond ordinances, resolutions, shared service agreements
SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Borough Council has approved a number of bond ordinances, resolutions and shared service agreements. During a recent meeting, council members adopted a $3.6 million bond ordinance appropriating the funds for the road improvements. The bond ordinance also authorizes the issuance of $3.42 million in bonds or notes to help finance the appropriation.
Metuchen police blotter
Two men from Ireland – ages 24 and 19 – were charged with fleeing the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Middlesex Avenue July 29. Witnesses told police that the occupants of one of the vehicles had allegedly fled the scene on foot. After canvassing the area and a short foot chase, Officer Laurel Louis and Sgt. Joseph Keane were able to locate the individuals. The 24-year-old man was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. The 19-year-old man was charged with hindering, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and numerous motor vehicle violations.
Hazlet Township Committee names new municipal administrator
HAZLET – A new township administrator has been appointed in Hazlet and is expected to join the municipal staff on Sept. 1. During a meeting on Aug. 2, the members of the Township Committee appointed Robert Bengivenga Jr. as township administrator. Bengivenga’s appointment will become effective on Sept. 1 and he will receive an annual prorated salary of $163,000, according to a resolution.
Hillsborough High School graduate earns scholarship for her passion of organ and tissue donation
The New Jersey Sharing Network Foundation’s Betsy Niles Scholarship Fund has awarded 2022 Hillsborough High School graduate Sophie Weinberger a scholarship for her passion and dedication to raising awareness of organ and tissue donation. Weinberger was presented with her scholarship award at NJ Sharing Network’s headquarters in New Providence,...
Lawrence and county officials meet to discuss traffic concerns with approved warehouse distribution center
Lawrence Township officials – concerned about the traffic impact of a planned warehouse distribution center on Quakerbridge Road that was approved in June – met with Mercer County officials to talk about traffic issues. However, no firm commitments were made from the meeting on July 27. “Mercer County...
Volunteer advocates needed to support victims of domestic violence
For 46 years, 180 Turning Lives Around has provided confidential support and advocacy to victims of domestic violence in the aftermath of a highly emotional and traumatic experience with the assistance of its response team volunteers at police headquarters throughout Monmouth County. 180 is a private nonprofit organization in Monmouth...
Montgomery Township police blotter
A 23-year-old Newark man was charged with theft of property July 26. He allegedly took credit cards out of a woman’s wallet in a store June 24 and attempted to use the credit cards to make purchases online. He was turned over to the Hillsborough Township Police Department for an outstanding warrant.
East Windsor police blotter
A 25-year-old Howell man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane after he was stopped by police for allegedly weaving on Wyckoff Mills Road Aug. 2. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was processed and released. A 24-year-old Monroe...
Tinton Falls officials produce affordable housing operating manual
TINTON FALLS – As part of a settlement agreement regarding the borough’s obligation to provide opportunities for the development of affordable housing in the community, officials in Tinton Falls have approved an affordable housing operating manual. During a recent meeting, Borough Council members passed a resolution approving the...
Hillsborough receives county funds to build community pavilion at Mike Merdinger Memorial Trail
The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners awarded Open Space funding totaling $800,000 that will bring pickle ball courts, a community pavilion and a community garden to life. The grants, provided to Bernardsville, Hillsborough, and Bedminster respectively, are part of a commitment by the Commissioners to ensure every Somerset County...
East Windsor community enjoys National Night Out
More than 2,000 people turned out for East Windsor Township’s annual National Night Out celebration. The event was held at the East Windsor Police Athletic League complex Aug. 2, township officials said. Crime watch information, fire and EMS equipment displays and assorted games and activities were among the highlights...
Bordentown Library branch is one of many reusable bag drop off sites
The Food Bank of South Jersey needs reuseable bags to distribute groceries to neighbors in need, and the Burlington County Library System and Burlington County Commissioners are lending a helping hand. Between now and Sept. 30, most Burlington County Library System branches will serve as collection sites for the Food...
