Somerset County, NJ

Suburban

Old Bridge man allegedly attempted to pass in ‘no-passing zone’ during fatal crash in Hillsborough

A 20-year-old Old Bridge man has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide following a fatal crash in Hillsborough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon. Jaden Brandon Ramos was...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Examiner

Examiner Datebook, Aug. 17

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot; and on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Metuchen enters shared service with Rutgers University for police dispatch

METUCHEN – For Police Chief Arthur Flaherty, a single seat police dispatch was essentially “a bad situation” waiting to happen. “We have evolved from a town of 12,800 to a town of 17,000 right now,” he said. “We are putting in 240 more condos and a 30-acre park. We are going to be near [a population of] 20,000 in two and a half square miles. It’s dense and with Edison growing exponentially … we’ve gotten very busy.”
METUCHEN, NJ
City
Raritan, NJ
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Branchburg, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
centraljersey.com

Holmdel residents warned to lock vehicles, garages in wake of thefts

HOLMDEL — The deputy mayor of Holmdel is advising residents to lock their vehicles and their homes in the wake of several recent incidents involving vehicle theft. During the Aug. 9 meeting of the Township Committee, Deputy Mayor Prakash Santhana reported there have been five vehicle thefts in recent weeks and 16 attempted vehicle thefts in the same time frame.
HOLMDEL, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 17

• Pink Ribbons of Central New Jersey will host a membership breakfast at 9 a.m. Aug. 19 at Applebee’s, 55 Route 9 South (Manalapan Epicentre), Manalapan. Area residents are invited to renew their membership or to join, enjoy breakfast and chat with other members. The group will discuss its upcoming calendar. Pink Ribbons is an affiliate of Susan G. Komen. Its purpose is to raise funds through charitable events for the fight against breast cancer. RSVP to Helene Cohen at 732-577-0303.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Suburban

Sayreville Borough Council approves bond ordinances, resolutions, shared service agreements

SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Borough Council has approved a number of bond ordinances, resolutions and shared service agreements. During a recent meeting, council members adopted a $3.6 million bond ordinance appropriating the funds for the road improvements. The bond ordinance also authorizes the issuance of $3.42 million in bonds or notes to help finance the appropriation.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
centraljersey.com

Metuchen police blotter

Two men from Ireland – ages 24 and 19 – were charged with fleeing the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Middlesex Avenue July 29. Witnesses told police that the occupants of one of the vehicles had allegedly fled the scene on foot. After canvassing the area and a short foot chase, Officer Laurel Louis and Sgt. Joseph Keane were able to locate the individuals. The 24-year-old man was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. The 19-year-old man was charged with hindering, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and numerous motor vehicle violations.
METUCHEN, NJ
Independent

Hazlet Township Committee names new municipal administrator

HAZLET – A new township administrator has been appointed in Hazlet and is expected to join the municipal staff on Sept. 1. During a meeting on Aug. 2, the members of the Township Committee appointed Robert Bengivenga Jr. as township administrator. Bengivenga’s appointment will become effective on Sept. 1 and he will receive an annual prorated salary of $163,000, according to a resolution.
HAZLET, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough High School graduate earns scholarship for her passion of organ and tissue donation

The New Jersey Sharing Network Foundation’s Betsy Niles Scholarship Fund has awarded 2022 Hillsborough High School graduate Sophie Weinberger a scholarship for her passion and dedication to raising awareness of organ and tissue donation. Weinberger was presented with her scholarship award at NJ Sharing Network’s headquarters in New Providence,...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Public Safety
Princeton Packet

Montgomery Township police blotter

A 23-year-old Newark man was charged with theft of property July 26. He allegedly took credit cards out of a woman’s wallet in a store June 24 and attempted to use the credit cards to make purchases online. He was turned over to the Hillsborough Township Police Department for an outstanding warrant.
PRINCETON, NJ
centraljersey.com

East Windsor police blotter

A 25-year-old Howell man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane after he was stopped by police for allegedly weaving on Wyckoff Mills Road Aug. 2. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was processed and released. A 24-year-old Monroe...
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough receives county funds to build community pavilion at Mike Merdinger Memorial Trail

The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners awarded Open Space funding totaling $800,000 that will bring pickle ball courts, a community pavilion and a community garden to life. The grants, provided to Bernardsville, Hillsborough, and Bedminster respectively, are part of a commitment by the Commissioners to ensure every Somerset County...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

East Windsor community enjoys National Night Out

More than 2,000 people turned out for East Windsor Township’s annual National Night Out celebration. The event was held at the East Windsor Police Athletic League complex Aug. 2, township officials said. Crime watch information, fire and EMS equipment displays and assorted games and activities were among the highlights...
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

