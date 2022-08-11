NEW YORK (PIX11) — What an absolute gem Saturday was — sunny and pleasant! But will the second half of the weekend be just as nice? In short, YES! Expect almost an exact replica of Saturday for your Sunday. Temperatures might be a few degrees warmer but still extremely pleasant for this time of year. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny conditions.

