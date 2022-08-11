ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WF Farmers Market Association explains decision to move

By Curtis Jackson
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — After Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials announced the organization would be taking over the Farmers Market once again, the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association announced it’s moving .

The farmers market was under the management of the Farmers Market Association, but when rent was increased for the facility, the Association decided to move.

WF Farmers Market Association announces new location

The new location for the WF Farmers Market Association’s Market will now be under the pavilion at OneLife Community Church.

WF Farmers Market Association Vice President and long-time local farmer Becky Morath has been selling her fresh produce at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market for years now, but that’s all about to change.

“We are here at this location through August 18th, next Thursday, and then this 20th, we’ll be at 807 Austin Street,” Morath said.

What Morath is referring to is OneLife Community Church under the pavilion. She said she’s confident several vendors will be joining her at the new location.

“Most of our vendors are leaving, I would say 90 percent of them,” Morath said. “We have 130 members in our association, and most of them are going to the new location. All of my customers have been in full support and said we’ll follow you wherever you go.”

Downtown Wichita Falls Development takes over farmers market

Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader wants to remind the public that the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market will still be open.

“A farmers market will still be operating at 8th and Ohio at the Downtown Farmers Market location, so vendors will still be there,” Schmader said. “We also want everyone to know that we have tried to put it out there that we want all vendors to stay if they want to.”

Morath said the Farmers Market Association would still be open to negotiation.

“Our door is always open to Downtown Development allowing us to lease here,” Morath said. “They just really didn’t sit down with us and come to something that we could afford.”

However, Schmader said throughout negotiations, there wasn’t a solution that everyone would have been willing to accept.

“All parties sat down multiple times and went back and forth trying to come to an agreement that suited every entity between the City, Downtown Development and the Association, but unfortunately we weren’t able to get there,” Schmader said.

Farmers Market vendors speak out at City Council meeting

Now Downtown Development will be footing the bill for the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market while the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association will begin paying on a new lease at their new location.

Both locations will be opening on Saturday, August 20. For more information on what events are being held at both locations, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

