Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage

MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Driver dies in crash while fleeing police

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly crash early Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:15 a.m. near 32nd Street and Hampton Avenue. According to police, officers tried to stop a speeding vehicle near 27th and Atkinson, but the vehicle kept going. Police say they ended the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office: Lisbon Avenue offramp closed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted the Lisbon Avenue offramp on South-175 is closed. Traffic will be routed off Lloyd Street. The closure is due to a pursuit of an expected intoxicated driver, according to the Sheriff's office. The passenger suffered unknown injuries and the driver fled. First...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wlip.com

Teen Charged in Racine Homicide

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

MPD investigates double shooting

MILWAUKEE, WI- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday night. The incident took place near Buffum and Clark Street around 10:30pm. A 43-year-old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. MPD continues...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

WATCH moments before police shot a man on Milwaukee's southside

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police shot and wounded a man following a foot chase Thursday night after they say he was spotted with a gun in his waistband. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said on the scene near South 19th Street and Greenfield Avenue, the chase started after patrol officers spotted the 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a hand-to-hand drug transaction.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
RACINE, WI
wgtd.org

Arrest Made in the Shooting Death of a 16-year-old Boy

(WGTD)---A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the Friday night shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The victim was identified by police Sunday as Quentin Smith. According to a gofundme page, Smith had turned 16 just a few weeks ago. The shooting took place in the 1900 blk. of Case...
RACINE, WI
WISN

A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed in her apartment

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman on the city's northwest side near 76th Street and Brown Deer Road. Family identified that woman as 20-year-old Elexis Gridiron. Family members told WISN 12 that Gridiron recently broke up with her longtime boyfriend....
MILWAUKEE, WI

