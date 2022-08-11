ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Watson willing to accept 8-game suspension, fine

By ROB MAADDI and TOM WITHERS (AP)
 4 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season.

Watson is facing a potential year-long ban for sexual misconduct. He would agree to a lesser penalty, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.

An independent arbitrator suspended Watson, accused of lewd sexual behavior during massage appointments with two dozen women, for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The league appealed, seeking a longer ban. Watson is scheduled to start the Browns’ preseason opener Friday in Jacksonville.

