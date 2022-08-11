ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Suspect in Cincinnati attempted FBI breach killed by police

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BF5Rh_0hE1s6Ht00
Tweet

An armed man who allegedly attacked the FBI field office in Cincinnati, Ohio, was killed by police on Thursday after a chase and standoff, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The armed suspect attempted to breach the FBI field office early Thursday morning and fled in a vehicle after he triggered a security alarm, according to a statement from FBI Cincinnati.

The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement responded, following the suspect until he stopped the vehicle and exited in Clinton County, after which gunfire was exchanged, according to the OSHP.

Law enforcement reportedly attempted negotiations, but opened fire again when the suspect raised his firearm.

More than six hours after the attempted breach of the FBI building, the suspect succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the standoff, OSHP confirmed to The Hill in a statement Thursday.

Multiple outlets have identified the suspect as Ricky Walter Shiffer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon

Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
WILMINGTON, OH
The Associated Press

Man who tried to breach FBI office killed after standoff

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The confrontation came as officials warned of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The man is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and may have been present at the Capitol on the day of the attack, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The suspect was identified as Ricky Shiffer, 42, according to the law enforcement official. He was not charged with any crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, the official said. Federal investigators are examining whether Shiffer may have had ties to far-right extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, the official said.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Clinton County, OH
Clinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Register Citizen

FBI agents in Connecticut using ‘extra caution’ after Ohio attack

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents throughout Connecticut are “exercising extra caution” after an armed man tried to breach a security screening area of an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday ended up in a shootout and standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. The armed man was decked...
CINCINNATI, OH
TheDailyBeast

Cops Nab Man Accused of Killing 4 in Ohio Over ‘Mind Control’

A two-day manhunt for the suspect accused of gunning down four people in two houses in Ohio—allegedly because he believed he was the victim of mind control—has ended with his arrest in Kansas.Stephen Marlow, 39, was nabbed in Lawrence shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday when a police officer on alert for the fugitive spotted his vehicle and followed him into a parking lot.The arrest came a day after Marlow allegedly went on a rampage 650 miles away in Butler Township, outside Dayton, Ohio, killing Clyde Knox, 82, and his wife Eva, 78, in one home and Sarah Anderson, 41,...
The Hill

The Hill

662K+
Followers
78K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy