pix11.com
NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay, officials say
pix11.com

NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay, officials say

A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section, according to the NYPD.
pix11.com
Woman killed when tree fell in Bronx pool
pix11.com

Woman killed when tree fell in Bronx pool

One person, a 59-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Another person, a 72-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The 72-year-old victim was critically injured.
pix11.com
Neurologist convicted of raping patients kills himself at Rikers jail
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A prominent neurologist who was recently convicted of raping several female patients killed himself at a Rikers jail facility Monday, according to officials and reports. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found unresponsive in the shower area at the Eric M. Taylor Center at around 6:30...
pix11.com
Dominican Day Parade returns in full to NYC
pix11.com

Dominican Day Parade returns in full to NYC

New Yorkers from across the region filled the streets of Midtown Manhattan to welcome the celebration's return.
pix11.com
Street art celebrated around NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Museums aren’t the only places to see art in New York City;go for a walk around a neighborhood and some well-known artists could be creating on the sidewalk, or a new masterpiece could have appeared and is waiting to be discovered. Street art has...
pix11.com
Ukrainian children bring play to Brooklyn
pix11.com

Ukrainian children bring play to Brooklyn

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, these children performed songs and monologues about family separation as bombs dropped on their country. That caught the attention of a Brooklyn theater company.
pix11.com
NYC program links retirees with part-time jobs that pay up to $35,000 a year
pix11.com

NYC program links retirees with part-time jobs that pay up to $35,000 a year

Whether they feel like they have more to give to their city or they are feeling the pinch of rising inflation and the high cost of living, older New Yorkers are returning to work. They are turning into Silver Stars in the city's workforce.
pix11.com
Cloudy but pleasant day on tap in NY, NJ
pix11.com

Cloudy but pleasant day on tap in NY, NJ

Sunday will start off sunny before the clouds move in the afternoon. Temperatures in the NYC area are expected to be in the 80s.
pix11.com
Blue skies brimming sunshine bring temps in 80s
pix11.com

Blue skies brimming sunshine bring temps in 80s

Saturday will be a beautiful day featuring plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s in the city, and upper 70s to low 80s for the suburbs.
pix11.com
Women's rights advocates trying to motivate voters ahead of midterm election
pix11.com

Women's rights advocates trying to motivate voters ahead of midterm election

Women's right groups and political candidates came together in Washington Square Park Saturday to urge New Yorkers to take part in early voting. Their call to action follows the June decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
