ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM

Brief history of Watkins Glen International ahead of upcoming NASCAR event

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The race track we know today as Watkins Glen International went through major changes for over 70 years, both in appearance and location. In 1948, Cornell Law Student and Sports Car Enthusiast Cameron Argetsinger proposed an amateur road race known as the “Watkins Glen Grand Prix” to the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce. The circuit mapped out by Argetsinger was a 6.6-mile long race track, containing mostly paved roads with a short stretch of dirt and gravel. Both the start and finish lines were located in front of the Schuyler County Court House. The track made its debut on October 2nd that same year.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM

Golf Tips: staying hydrated

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – As we reach the middle of summer where the temperatures and humidity levels can reach the nineties, keeping yourself hydrated is very important. However, some beverages are better than others to keep yourself hydrated on the course. Our 18 News Rich Tanner has more.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

New era begins for NP/Mansfield football

The Panthers will have a new head coach this season for the first time in decades. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s …. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s …. School bus driver shortage. Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders. Senator Schumer visits...
MANSFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Sanford, NC
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
Sanford, NC
Sports
PennLive.com

Finger Lakes winemaker pushed by ‘challenge of staying fresh while also staying true to why you started’

Jordan Harris was born and raised in Niagara on the Canadian side. He told ediblefingerlakes.com that he was “always in awe of the Finger Lakes wines when I tried them.”. He spent 13 years working in Virginia, then took a position in 2020 working with Heron Hill Winery and Ingle Vineyard in Hammondsport, New York. The vineyard is named after owners John and Josephine Ingle, who planted their first grapevines overlooking Canandaigua Lake in 1972. It’s a winery that’s quite proud of the recognition its tasting room received as one of the 10 most spectacular in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine along with a long list of awards for its wines.
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
drifttravel.com

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Adds Two More New York Franchises

Families in the Northeast may now enjoy two more Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts with the recent opening of locations near Binghamton and in Chautauqua County, New York. They are the eighth and ninth properties in the United States to begin operating under the Jellystone Park brand this year.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
newyorkupstate.com

One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes

Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Quilts of Valor in the Southern Tier

MILLERTON, PA (WENY) -- Toni Bourdette has dedicated herself to giving back to veterans in the Southern Tier. Quilts of Valor, a nationally-known organization, gives handmade quilts to honor veterans for their service. Right now, Bourdette has over 150 quilts to work on, with a group of 55 volunteers in the Southern Tier.
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

Brockway Truck Show Parade and Display; Tomorrow

The 22nd annual Brockway Truck show is on a roll this weekend, and unlike past years is taking place in downtown Homer. Scheduled today, a live auction beginning at 7pm followed by a firework display at dusk. X101 will be broadcasting live and on-location from 10-noon tomorrow in downtown Homer among the vendors, music and entertainment along Main Street and the Village Green.
HOMER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsChannel 36

30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Outlaw Pulling Series at the Tioga County Fair

On Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., the Outlaw Pulling Series will present the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair. Guests will witness Light Hot, Hot Farm 466, Street Diesel, 2.6 Smooth Bore, Street Semis, and NY Mafia. The show will take place on the...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
webbweekly.com

Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54

Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54, of South Williamsport passed away in her home surrounded by those she loved, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after her battle with breast cancer. Born September 27, 1967 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John Phillips and Sharon (Lyke) Hershberger. Teresa was a 1985...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy