Portion of Hwy 14 named after Marion “Butch” Fox of Lake Arthur
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A dedication was held Friday afternoon at the Lake Arthur Regatta restaurant to mark the renaming of a portion of La. Hwy 14 in Jeff Davis Parish in honor of the late Marion “Butch” Fox. Fox was a lifelong Lake Arthur resident known...
DeQuincy High students return to main building after two years of repairs
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Students and staff at DeQuincy High School started school on familiar grounds this year. After two years of construction following Hurricane Laura, they are finally back in their main building. DeQuincy High took a hit after they were forced to shut down due to COVID-19 for...
Child dies in hot car in Lake Charles
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
Whataburger to return to Lake Charles after over a decade
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open a location on Country Club Road, bringing the Texas-based chain back to Lake Charles over 10 years after the Ryan Street location closed. GVCS, the same franchisee that plans to open a Whataburger location in Sulphur, bought land...
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 15, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 15, 2022. Ivy Lynn Lee, 22, Oberlin: Mischief; second-degree murder; possession of a Schedule I drug. Edward Henry II, 25, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; no motor vehicle insurance; disturbing the peace. Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 25, Lake Charles: Burglary...
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
Commissioner Mike Francis holds town hall in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SWLA’s Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis (R-Crowley) held a town hall meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Sale Street Baptist Church in Lake Charles. See what the public had to say tonight on 7 News Nightcast.
Barbe High seniors celebrate ‘last first day’ of school with elementary students
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Barbe High School senior football players and cheerleaders returned to their elementary schools Friday morning to celebrate their “last first day” of school. The senior athletes greeted the younger students at Dolby, Prien Lake, St. John and Nelson elementary schools and helped them...
Water outage planned for West Oak Ln. area Tuesday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is planning a water shutoff for several streets in the West Oak Lane area while contractors relocate a water line. The outage is expected to last from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. When water service is...
Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
SWLA Veterans Association cleans up Bilbo Cemetery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Volunteers with the SWLA Veterans Association organized a cleanup of Bilbo Cemetery on the lakefront Saturday morning. Bilbo Cemetery is believed to be the oldest private cemetery in Lake Charles, and it has fallen into disrepair recently, said Matt Young, the city’s director of cultural affairs.
UPDATE: All lanes re-open on I-10 East at Ryan Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - UPDATE: All lanes are open on Interstate 10 eastbound at Ryan Street. Congestion is approaching four miles. Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at the Ryan Street exit due to an accident, Louisiana DOTD said. Congestion was approaching two miles.
Lake Charles mother charged with 2nd-degree murder after allegedly leaving 6-month-old in car for hours
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is charged with murder after allegedly leaving her baby in her SUV for around five hours Sunday, resulting in the child’s death. “Somebody out there would have loved this child, somebody would have loved the opportunity to raise this child,”...
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
Suspect flees scene of shooting on 18th St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School was placed under a precautionary lockdown Monday afternoon as Lake Charles police investigate an unrelated shooting around two blocks from the school. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 4 p.m. Deputies remained at the school as students were dismissed. The...
SOWELA and McNeese students return for first day of Fall semester
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today marks the first day of Fall semester classes for students at SOWELA Technical Community College and McNeese State University. Late registration for SOWELA ends on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at midnight. Late registration of McNeese ends on Tuesday, Aug. 16. At McNeese, the university will...
I-10 E exit to Hwy 165 reopened
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East Exit 44 to Hwy 165 has reopened following an accident Saturday, according to DOTD.
Westlake Police advise residents to check bank accounts following damaged mailboxes
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Westlake Police Department is advising residents to check their bank accounts to ensure that there is no fraudulent activity. This is due to a recent incident where a number of mailboxes were damaged. Repairs to the mailboxes are ongoing at this time and residents are...
Authorities release additional information on attempted 2nd-degree murder arrest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has released additional information on a recent arrest where a suspect was accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum says officers responded to an incident near the corner of 1st Ave. and Price St. around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
