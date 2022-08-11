ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Child dies in hot car in Lake Charles

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. District 4 Public Service Commissioner town hall meeting. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger to return to Lake Charles after over a decade

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open a location on Country Club Road, bringing the Texas-based chain back to Lake Charles over 10 years after the Ryan Street location closed. GVCS, the same franchisee that plans to open a Whataburger location in Sulphur, bought land...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 15, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 15, 2022. Ivy Lynn Lee, 22, Oberlin: Mischief; second-degree murder; possession of a Schedule I drug. Edward Henry II, 25, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; no motor vehicle insurance; disturbing the peace. Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 25, Lake Charles: Burglary...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Water outage planned for West Oak Ln. area Tuesday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is planning a water shutoff for several streets in the West Oak Lane area while contractors relocate a water line. The outage is expected to last from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. When water service is...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Veterans Association cleans up Bilbo Cemetery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Volunteers with the SWLA Veterans Association organized a cleanup of Bilbo Cemetery on the lakefront Saturday morning. Bilbo Cemetery is believed to be the oldest private cemetery in Lake Charles, and it has fallen into disrepair recently, said Matt Young, the city’s director of cultural affairs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: All lanes re-open on I-10 East at Ryan Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - UPDATE: All lanes are open on Interstate 10 eastbound at Ryan Street. Congestion is approaching four miles. Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at the Ryan Street exit due to an accident, Louisiana DOTD said. Congestion was approaching two miles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
PITKIN, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect flees scene of shooting on 18th St.

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School was placed under a precautionary lockdown Monday afternoon as Lake Charles police investigate an unrelated shooting around two blocks from the school. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 4 p.m. Deputies remained at the school as students were dismissed. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA and McNeese students return for first day of Fall semester

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today marks the first day of Fall semester classes for students at SOWELA Technical Community College and McNeese State University. Late registration for SOWELA ends on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at midnight. Late registration of McNeese ends on Tuesday, Aug. 16. At McNeese, the university will...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

