Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
kfgo.com
Schatz takes 11th Knoxville Nationals title
Knoxville, IA (World of Outlaws) After five years away from the top step, Donny Schatz finally returned to glory at Knoxville Raceway. Rallying late in the running, the Fargo, ND superstar found another gear on the bottom side and drove by David Gravel on the 46th lap to put his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Ford Performance, Carquest Auto Parts #15 in command.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz says Iowa would be 'stupid' to redshirt true freshman DL in 2022
Kirk Ferentz did not mince his words when it came to discussing true freshman Aaron Graves. The highly-touted defensive lineman has had an impactful fall camp, and it sounds like Graves will be playing in his first year with the program. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Ferentz was asked about Graves. The...
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
kvrr.com
Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago. But there is good new for fans of Spitfire. According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week. They are continuing the...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Teenager to return Home after more than 40 Days in Hospital
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes teenager will return home this week after spending more than 40 days in a hospital in the Twin Cities. 17 year-old, Duston Steeke went in for open heart surgery for heart valve replacement on July 6, 2022. A procedure that should have lasted several hours took more than 18 and was riddled with complications as well as life saving measures.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
kfgo.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
fargounderground.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The Father of Davenport Football Star Eyquan Cobb who was killed in a Drive-By shooting is asking for our help to find the killer
This case means a lot to me, because Eyquan Cobb is a follower of mine on social media. He had dreams of one day playing in the NFL, and last week his life was taken from not just us, but his Father. The 21-year-old football star at Davenport University in...
kfgo.com
City of Fargo, Roers Construction reach agreement on townhome project
FARGO (KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
kfgo.com
One person injured, another cited in fiery two-vehicle crash near Davenport, N.D.
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was cited and another person was injured in a fiery crash near Davenport, North Dakota Monday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a semi struck a pickup at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 16. The pickup caught fire after the crash but the driver, a 20-year-old Walcott man, was able to get out before the fire started and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup was a total loss.
valleynewslive.com
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scathing words from country band Big and Rich were handed down Thursday night, pointed at the members of the Fargo School Board in light of Monday’s vote to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings. Prior to rocking out, the band...
valleynewslive.com
Body found on N. Broadway, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
valleynewslive.com
‘I know you can do this’: Linton community surrounds family with love and support after tragedy strikes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On June 28, the Schmidt family was rocked by the death of Erin Schmidt due to cancer. Weeks later, her infant son James, who was born at 23 weeks, died as well. In the face of tragedy, the Linton community surrounded the family with love and support.
kfgo.com
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo l
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lane closures to slow traffic on busy Fargo roadway
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in Fargo are warning residents about lane closures scheduled for Main Avenue next week. Officials say the closure is necessary to obtain soil samples under the busy roadway. Beginning Monday, August 15th, eastbound traffic on Main Avenue will be reduced to two lanes between 28th...
