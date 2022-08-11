ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

Little league families call foul over racist photos

Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
DAVENPORT, IA
kfgo.com

Schatz takes 11th Knoxville Nationals title

Knoxville, IA (World of Outlaws) After five years away from the top step, Donny Schatz finally returned to glory at Knoxville Raceway. Rallying late in the running, the Fargo, ND superstar found another gear on the bottom side and drove by David Gravel on the 46th lap to put his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Ford Performance, Carquest Auto Parts #15 in command.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
City
Whitestown, IN
State
Iowa State
City
Fargo, ND
City
Davenport, ND
Davenport, IA
Sports
Fargo, ND
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Whitestown, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
US 103.3

Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak

As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Teenager to return Home after more than 40 Days in Hospital

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes teenager will return home this week after spending more than 40 days in a hospital in the Twin Cities. 17 year-old, Duston Steeke went in for open heart surgery for heart valve replacement on July 6, 2022. A procedure that should have lasted several hours took more than 18 and was riddled with complications as well as life saving measures.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota

(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
POLK COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Fargo 12u All Stars
kfgo.com

Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
MOORHEAD, MN
fargounderground.com

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
WEST FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident

A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
kfgo.com

City of Fargo, Roers Construction reach agreement on townhome project

FARGO (KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

One person injured, another cited in fiery two-vehicle crash near Davenport, N.D.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was cited and another person was injured in a fiery crash near Davenport, North Dakota Monday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a semi struck a pickup at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 16. The pickup caught fire after the crash but the driver, a 20-year-old Walcott man, was able to get out before the fire started and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup was a total loss.
DAVENPORT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Body found on N. Broadway, police say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo l

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Lane closures to slow traffic on busy Fargo roadway

(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in Fargo are warning residents about lane closures scheduled for Main Avenue next week. Officials say the closure is necessary to obtain soil samples under the busy roadway. Beginning Monday, August 15th, eastbound traffic on Main Avenue will be reduced to two lanes between 28th...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy