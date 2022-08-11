ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statements released in response to controversial photo

By Micah Cho
 4 days ago
The Citizens Police Review Board and the Tallahassee Police Department both responded about a training photo that's sparked outrage.

The photo was posted on Eddie Gallaghers Verified Instagram page, it shows the about 16 officers with TPD's TAC TEAM posing with Gallagher and Stronghold SOF Solutions.

In 2018, Gallagher was arrested and charged with murder for the death of an ISIS fighter, while also taking a picture with the body, but was later acquitted.

Gallagher, according to the department, was an observer with the veteran owned company that owns a training facility in DeFuniak Springs.

The caption reads "Awesome Day of Training @stronghold_SOF_Solutions with the Tallahassee Police Department."

The Tallahassee Police Department Responded to the photo saying they were going through their active shooter training at SOF Solutions training grounds saying in part:

"The team utilized a facility owned by a company that asked to observe our training. This company had several of its trainers observing this training and providing input. Mr. Gallagher was one of those observers. The Tallahassee Police Department does not have a relationship with him and the company was not hired or compensated by TPD."

In response to the training day that had people online upset about the picture with Gallagher, the Citizens Police Review Board released their own statement from the board's chair Edward Gaines:

"I had the chance to speak with Chief Lawrence Revell in great length on Wednesday regarding his officers' training that took place last Thursday, August 4th. The Chief supported the Board reviewing its policies if that's what the Board decides to do."

That next meeting will be at the Smith-Williams Center Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Comments / 8

Michelle Greiner
4d ago

I raised current Navy Seal and any law enforcement agency should be happy to have that expertise given to them.

Frank Frank
3d ago

Oh my word, I don't see where the Tallahassee Police Department did anything wrong except for training, which is what we want them to be doing right? This woke movement makes a totally innocent situation into a big nothing. Love, respect and support our local law enforcement!!!! Thank you for all you do!!!! Thank you for training hard to protect us! 🇺🇸❤️💙👮👮‍♂️👮‍♀️

