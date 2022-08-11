ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Team Whistle leans in on Shorts Remix feature, YouTube's latest update for Shorts

By David J. Hunt
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Team Whistle, a sports and entertainment media company, is flexing their creative talents once again. This time, it's with the recently launched YouTube Shorts "Remix" feature, the platform's latest update and amplification for Shorts.

In a collective effort across the organization to utilize and celebrate the feature, Whistle orchestrated content being published across their O&O channels and the channels of their trusted creator network through Team Whistle’s internal social content agency, “MAGNET." The Shorts feature a talent breaking down highlights from their earlier original longform videos created in collaboration with Whistle using YouTube’s Remix tool.

"YouTube Shorts Remix is our latest update and amplification to our Shorts product. We are constantly looking for fun ways to partner with our platform's top publishers to deliver content that champions the offering, and show others best practices for its utilization,” said Soham Patel, Global Head of Enterprise Partnerships at YouTube. “We are excited and grateful for our partner, Team Whistle, who help creators develop standout longform and Shorts content.”

As a publisher, Whistle’s very own TikTok star Madison Kirchofer leaned into the longform ‘Players Breakdown’ episode in which Adam Sandler broke down scenes from his movie “Hustle” for a Shorts Remix, as well as as Shorts Remix reacting to some fun content on an episode of “My Hustle” with the viral baseball team the Savannah Bananas.

From Whistle’s creator network, Katelyn Ohashi, Dockery, Famous Los and Santi Cruz shared new insight into their original full-length episodes they created with Whistle. They often highlight an interesting or wholesome scene in the video.

Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi reacted to a clip from her “Meet The Pets” episode with Whistle, where she gave fans an inside look at her home life with her cat.

Dockery reacted to his one-handed catch challenge against wide receiver Golden Tate, as part of Whistle’s “I Could Do That Series.” Santi Cruz, an up-and-coming football prodigy, reacted to his “No Days Off” feature with Whistle where he met his hero Patrick Mahomes.

“At Team Whistle, we have a robust footprint across our Whistle social channels and our creator network that drives over 4.5 Billion Monthly views. We are always excited to employ new and innovative tactics to grow, create, and monetize on YouTube across our O&O Whistle channels and creator network." said Noah Weissman, EVP of Content at Team Whistle. "We are thrilled to continue to collaborate with our amazing partners at YouTube with their latest Shorts Remix feature, and contribute content that excites our audience and further drives adoption of the feature for our publisher and creator network.”

A pioneer in data-driven content creation and distribution, Team Whistle is always trying to promote their positive, relatable content to their target audience of Millennials and Gen Z. The Shorts "Remix" feature helped them accomplish this in a new and innovative way.

Besides promoting their earlier original longform video content, Team Whistle uses YouTube Shorts as a viable method to post quick and engaging videos. The videos are a better fit for Shorts instead of traditional longform video content and often gain exposure much easier in YouTube's algorithm than longform content.

Their Shorts feature several fun and captivating scenarios that leave viewers wanting to see more. They have an overall good vibe to them. It's wholesome content everyone can come to appreciate scrolling through YouTube. One is a video of a man performing a 12-foot pogo stick jump. Another video features a basketball athlete going airborne to touch the top of a 13-foot basketball rim. And maybe the craziest of all is a video of a rollerblader landing a backflip at a skate park.

Established in 2014, Team Whistle has grown into a top-tier destination for sports content. With over 50 original shows and a creator network that generates 4.5B views per month, they're a top ten ranked US Media Sports property on ComScore.

Team Whistle's content is enjoyed by fans across the globe on social platforms TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook. They're the owners of Whistle TV, a free ad-supported digital network.

See the action for yourself on Team Whistle's website and YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more content from Team Whistle!

