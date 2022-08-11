MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Auburn soccer concluded its preseason exhibition slate with a 0-2 loss at Memphis Saturday. "Memphis is a great team, so this was a good second exhibition to help gear us up for top-25 play," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "We saw some really good performances and we saw some big areas that we've got to improve in, so we need to go into Thursday with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder. We weren't good enough today, and we need to take that feeling into our first game and really learn and grow from it in a hurry."

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO