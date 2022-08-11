Read full article on original website
A new Tank: Bigsby embarks on junior season with 'different vibe'
AUBURN, Ala. – It was week three of the shortened COVID season in 2020. Auburn was hosting Arkansas in a division clash. Early in the second quarter, freshman Tank Bigsby looked like he was stopped for a short gain. But he broke away from two tacklers, bounced it outside, shed a third tackler and picked up 17 yards.
Auburn Tennis Alumnus Bill Knestrick Relives College Experience, Continues To Compete Internationally
For many college student-athletes across the country, their competitive playing career ends in their 20s; a lucky few extend their careers into their 30s if they are lucky enough to play at the professional level. However, Auburn tennis alumnus Bill Knestrick is continuing to play into his late 50s, even after a 30-year hiatus from the sport.
Auburn picked fourth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn soccer has been picked to finish fourth overall in the Southeastern Conference this season by the league's head coaches, the SEC office announced Monday. Tennessee was voted as the favorite with Arkansas, South Carolina and Alabama also joining the Tigers inside the top five. The...
Newcomers, vets shine in first Auburn scrimmage
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn scrimmaged Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, three weeks to the minute before the Tigers kick off the 2022 season vs. Mercer. "I thought the effort was really good tonight," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. "The execution will improve. I was proud of the effort." Sophomore...
Tigers fall to Memphis in preseason finale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Auburn soccer concluded its preseason exhibition slate with a 0-2 loss at Memphis Saturday. "Memphis is a great team, so this was a good second exhibition to help gear us up for top-25 play," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "We saw some really good performances and we saw some big areas that we've got to improve in, so we need to go into Thursday with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder. We weren't good enough today, and we need to take that feeling into our first game and really learn and grow from it in a hurry."
