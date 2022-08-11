ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Dan Pastore calls on Mike Kelly to release communications surrounding 2020 election

By Fontaine Glenn
 4 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Pastore has called on Congressman Mike Kelly to release communications surrounding the 2020 election.

Pastore and his supporters stood outside Congressman Kelly’s Erie office Thursday, demanding he tell the truth about his involvement in the attempt to overturn the election.

He said the people of the 16th Congressional District will only know the truth if Kelly releases all these communications.

PA Senate Race: Fetterman to hold first public rally since stroke in Erie

“His story keeps changing, so we don’t know what the truth is. The only way we’re going to find that out is if he starts telling it or he starts producing information so that people in the district can learn what the truth really is,” said Dan Pastore (D), congressional candidate.

A spokesperson for Representative Kelly responded with the following statement:

“Our opponent is clearly out of touch with reality. Nearly all of the communication between our campaign and the 2020 Trump campaign includes individual names of people in our district who wanted to attend events. We refuse to betray the trust of the Congressman’s constituents and placate to our opponents political tactics.

The Pastore campaign clearly has no platform to run on. If they did, he would be campaigning on real ideas to reduce inflation, curb spending, decrease gas prices and support hardworking families in Pennsylvania’s 16th District.”

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

