Erie, PA

Erie TV reporter faces 9 charges for fake stalking claims

By Matt Mathias
abc27 News
 4 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A local TV reporter accused of making false reports of stalking was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Haley Potter with a list of crimes, including two felonies on July 11.

Erie TV reporter charged with fake stalking claims appears in court

After an hours-long hearing, a District Judge dismissed the felony charges and one of the 10 misdemeanors filed against Potter.

The other nine misdemeanors — including theft by unlawful taking, identity theft, and false reports — were bound over for trial.

Investigators testified flowers and a hotel reservation, that Potter claims a stalker paid for, were traced back to her bank account and cell phone history.

abc27 News

