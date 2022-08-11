ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Castle is opening another metro Phoenix location. Here's everything we know

By Bahar Anooshahr, Arizona Republic
Cravers and ASU students, rejoice. White Castle plans to open its second Arizona restaurant, this time in south Tempe, in the first half of 2023.

When the first Arizona location (and the world's largest White Castle) opened in Scottsdale in 2019, hundreds of die-hard White Castle fans, or Cravers as they're known, lined up on opening day.

White Castle, now based in Columbus, Ohio, first opened in Wichita, Kansas 101 years ago in 1921. In fact, many of the fans who rushed to the Scottsdale location in 2019 were Midwesterners looking for a taste of home.

When and where is the new Arizona White Castle opening?

The new restaurant will be located in Tempe at the Emerald Center, 8755 S. Jewel Street.

According to a release, the space will be about 2,800 square feet and the restaurant will be looking to fill 60 jobs.

White Castle is most famous for creating The Original Slider a "2-by-2" beef patty steam-cooked on a bed of onions. Time Magazine called it "the most influential burger of all time." Other menu items to look forward to are bacon ranch chicken ring sliders and breakfast all day.

Details: whitecastle.com.

Reach the reporter at BAnooshahr@azcentral.com. Follow @banooshahr on Twitter.

